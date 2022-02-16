Sir Mark Todd handed interim training suspension after video emerged of him striking a horse with a branch

The BHA has handed Sir Mark Todd an interim suspension following the emergence of a video showing him striking a horse with what appears to be a branch.

Todd was a highly successful three-day eventer before taking out his training licence, winning two Olympic gold medals in 1984 and 1988 for New Zealand and earning a knighthood in 2013 for his equestrian achievements.

In the video, Todd appears to be teaching a cross-country schooling session where one rider is struggling to get a horse into the water jump, with the trainer then brandishing a branch and striking the horse several times on the hindquarters.

Todd apologised for his actions, but the BHA has opened an investigation and has now handed out the suspension, meaning Sir Mark will be unable to race horses in Great Britain or internationally.

The statement adds that the BHA will provide further updates as necessary in due course, but will not be able to comment on the detail of the investigation itself until it is concluded.

Todd, whose most prominent horse in training is King Edward VII Stakes runner-up Tasman Bay, said in a statement earlier this week: "I wholeheartedly apologise to the horse and all involved for my actions in this video clip.

"One of the main things I preach is about establishing a mutual respect between horse and rider and that patience and kindness is the best way to get results.

"I believe this is one of the main attributes along with a great empathy with animals that has enabled me to have a long and successful career in eventing.

"I am very disappointed in myself that I did not adhere to that in this case."

Todd has also since stepped down from his role as a patron for World Horse Welfare.