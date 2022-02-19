Reynoldstown Novices' Chase: Does He Know enhances Cheltenham Festival prospects with bloodless Ascot victory

Does He Know defied a penalty and some sloppy jumping to land the Grade Two Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices' Chase at Ascot for David Bass and Kim Bailey.

The seven-year-old gelding made two jumping blunders down the back straight but had the class to accelerate clear of his rivals in the testing ground, with Doyen Breed finishing 14 lengths back in second and early pacemaker Annual Invictus in third.

Corach Rambler was sent off favourite after being well-backed throughout the afternoon but fell down the back straight after travelling well in behind for Derek Fox.

Image: Corach Rambler and Derek Fox in action at Cheltenham earlier this season

Does He Know was cut into 8/1 from 20/1 for the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival after victory, but could also line up in the Ultima Handicap Chase if entered.

After the race, jockey David Bass said: "He's got a touch of class and I think that shone through at the end.

"I was happy early but he's a funny horse - unless he's on a good stride he can just pitch in.

"I thought maybe he'd lost his confidence a bit but then up the hill, we went on a stride and he started jumping well again.

"He's a quirky one but a good one so we'll let him off. I'd rather they were straightforward!"

Cheltenham Festival hope Skytastic remains unbeaten after landing the opening Join Kim Bailey Racing Novices' Hurdle for the Sam Thomas team, outbattling Scarface for Colin Tizzard in a stirring finish despite the tough conditions.

Brendan Powell looked to be getting the better of the favourite on Scarface coming into the straight, but in-form jockey Charlie Deutsch managed to galvanise his mount in the final half-furlong to get up a neck.

Skytastic remained 20/1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle but was cut into 20/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, whilst Scarface remained 100/1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Jockey Charlie Deutsch said after the opening race success: "I knew something was coming and I felt something on my left and my right but I wasn't sure where they were really.

"Actually, they've come to me and it's helped me on the run-in and he's dug it out well really.

"He's the sort of horse who just gets the job done really."

Sam Thomas was cool on his Festival prospects after the race, suggesting that his horse is more likely to show up at Aintree in April.

Image: Charlie Deutsch guiding Skytastic to victory at Doncaster earlier this season

Thomas tempted by Coral Cup

Good Risk At All was a dominant winner of the Dingley's Promise Handicap Hurdle, providing Deutsch and Thomas with doubles on the day.

Only two horses looked likely to get involved with over half a mile to run, as Christopher Wood for Deutsch's usual trainer Venetia Williams went with the favourite under Harry Bannister.

But as they turned for home, it became clear that Deutsch was travelling much the best and he was able to take a look over his shoulder between the final two hurdles before nudging clear to win with any amount in hand.

After the race, trainer Thomas said: "Today is the first day he's really had his conditions that he's already proven himself on. He won last season at Cheltenham on heavy ground.

"Although he's strong traveller, he probably hasn't got the gears to quicken.

"He's got to earn his right to be there. We have entries at Cheltenham in the novices but we might think we could sneak into the Coral Cup off the back of that."

Image: Hugh Nugent and Fortescue (orange cap) go on to land the Swinley Listed Handicap Chase at Ascot

Earlier on the card, Fortescue powered home in the final 100 yards to land the Listed Swinley Handicap Chase for claiming jockey Hugh Nugent and Henry Daly.

Favourite Fiddlerontheroof struggled early on but warmed up as the race progressed and looked likely to land the odds over the final fence, picking off Truckers Lodge and course specialist Regal Encore.

But as jockey Brendan Powell looked to have got the better of his two rivals for Colin Tizzard, Nugent galvanised his mount down the outside to hit the front in the closing stages and take the £48,000 prize.

Truckers Lodge finished third for Paul Nicholls and Lorcan Williams, with Regal Encore back in fourth.

Jockey Hugh Nugent said after the race: "He means a lot to use because my grandad owned and bred the horse.

"He's had horses with Henry until he started and my family are here so it means a lot.

"I've tried to just squeeze him and keep squeezing - they have come past him but I wasn't too worried as I knew he would respond to the pressure and he did."

Guillemot's victory in the Ascot Racecourse Supports The Autism In Racing Handicap Hurdle helped give Daly an across the card treble, as Hillcrest landed the Prestige Novices' Hurdle at Haydock.