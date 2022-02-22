Jebel Hatta: Lord Glitters 'not finished yet' after Meydan Singspiel Stakes success says Danny Tudhope

Recent Group Two winner Lord Glitters still has more to give despite entering the veteran stage of his career, according to regular jockey Danny Tudhope.

The evergreen nine-year-old won his 11th race last week in Meydan, flying home in trademark fashion to land the Singspiel Stakes for the second straight season under Tudhope for the David O'Meara team.

That victory was a second success in his last three runs, having won the Bahrain International Trophy at Sakhir in November.

Tudhope also enjoyed a Royal Ascot victory on the horse, winning the Group One Queen Anne Stakes back in 2019.

Although he was beaten into fourth on seasonal reappearance, Tudhope was confident of a return to his best on his second run of the year last week.

"It's always great when he gets his head in front," Tudhope said. "He was out there last year for a few races and to win that race for the second year in a row - it was great to get him back.

"We were happy with the way he ran first time out this year. He just needed the run but he took a nice step forward so he's showing no signs of stopping.

"They didn't go a mega fast pace but it was a nice smooth gallop. He wasn't keen but he was just in my hands so I knew he'd finish then.

"He travelled into the race nice and it's quite a long straight in Meydan so I think on the bridle turning in you'll finish well. It's just great that he's back in form."

He went on to land the Group One Jebel Hatta last season at the same track, a race that Tudhope touted as the next run for the popular grey.

"He'll stay out there for Super Saturday," Tudhope confirmed. "Matt Ennis is out there looking after him and doing a great job.

"He loves it out there and thrives on it so we might as well keep him out there. Fingers crossed he'll run well again and then onto World Cup night. I'll be back out there.

"We'll see what David has in mind for him. He ran ok when he came back here from Dubai last year and he ran a few nice races.

"But look, he's nine now so whatever he shows us, he's been a great horse for the yard.

"It's great to see and it's quite emotional when he wins because of the Turnbull family and he's been so good to us over the years.

"He'd be a horse that will be hard to replace but he's not finished yet."