Cheltenham Festival: Hillcrest not certain to run in Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

Hillcrest landed his fourth hurdles victory on Saturday at Haydock in a Grade Two; trainer Henry Daly has not confirmed his stable star's next target, stating that the horse will let him know if he is ready to run at the Cheltenham Festival next month

By Conor Stroud

Monday 21 February 2022 15:53, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Trainer Henry Daly has said exciting novice Hillcrest could miss the Cheltenham Festival, with Aintree's Sefton Novices' Hurdle a potential option

Henry Daly, trainer of exciting novice hurdler Hillcrest, has said the horse will let him know if he is ready to run at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old is unbeaten over hurdles when completing, having won four races including a Grade Two victory at Haydock last weekend, with his sole blemish an unlucky unseat at Cheltenham in January.

His dominant victory at Haydock saw the horse trimmed into 6/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, the shortest price of the British runners touted for the race.

Hillcrest (right) ridden by Richard Patrick before going on to win the Ballymore Novices&#39; Hurdle at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date: Saturday January 1, 2022.
Image: Hillcrest (right), ridden by Richard Patrick, before going on to win the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham

But trainer Daly issued a warning to prospective punters, telling Sky Sports Racing he is not a certain runner in the race and could instead head for Aintree.

"We've got the option of the Sefton at Aintree and I doubt very much that he'll do both," Daly told Sky Sports Racing.

Trending

"I had a conversation with Mick Meagher (Trevor Hemmings' racing manager), and we took the view that we'd let him tell us when he's ready to run.

Get In on Sky Sports Racing

Get In on Sky Sports Racing

Jason Weaver and Luke Harvey return for Get In, the funniest show in racing, on Friday, February 18, from 5pm on Sky Sports Racing.

"I don't think he had a tough race on Saturday but he'll tell us. If he's not ready, he won't go there. It's not the be all and end all for him. His end game is chasing, or it certainly looks that way.

Also See:

"But it would be nice to run him in one of them big races before the end of the season."

Daly also said he was hoping the gelding would improve for fences next season, with a novice chasing campaign planned for the scopey seven-year-old.

Listen to the Racing Debate podcast

Listen to the Racing Debate podcast

Join Sean Boyce and Matt Chapman on the Racing Debate podcast as they discuss the week's biggest racing stories.

"He's a big boy that's for sure and I think that's what endears him to the public," he added. "He's a lovely galloper at home but that's all he does.

"He's not flash and burns the place up or anything. He just does what he's asked to do then goes home and has his breakfast.

"You just don't recognise how quick they are going. When you are watching a race, you don't really realise it's happening.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"You'd certainly like to think so [that he'll be better over fences] but of course he's got to jump the fences.

"There's a slight technical problem in that he's not great in short over hurdles but he's working out a method of bunny-hopping but I wish he was a bit better at it.

"It's the function of his size. His back end catches up with his front end very fast with such an enormous stride on him."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema