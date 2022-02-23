Oisin Murphy ban: Racing 'poorer without' champion jockey after 'massive' 14-month suspension, says Jason Weaver

Former rider Jason Weaver believes racing will be poorer without champion jockey Oisin Murphy, but he had to face "severe consequences" for breaching Covid-19 regulations and failing two breath tests.

Murphy will be unable to ride until February 2023 after being handed a 14-month ban by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) after admitting to breaking Covid regulations, misleading the BHA and prejudicial conduct.

The three-time champion jockey will be ineligible to reapply for his riding licence for 11 months, having relinquished it last year in order to focus on his rehabilitation after a breach of coronavirus protocols.

He has been given an additional 100 days for alcohol breaches after two racecourse incidents during 2021, including failing a breathalyser test at Newmarket in October last year.

It has also been confirmed that he will keep his 2021 Champion Jockey title, which Murphy clinched on the final day at Ascot, beating William Buick with just two more victories than his rival.

Reacting to the ban, Weaver told Sky Sports Racing: "It's incredibly disappointing from Oisin. The fact that he has gone down there, put his hands up and admitted to it all must have helped his cause but it's a massive suspension.

"It's going to be a hot potato of a topic that everybody is going to want to throw around. It causes a massive ripple effect.

"It's not going to bring the Championship back for William Buick, although you might say that Oisin shouldn't have been riding, but that's gone now.

"What about Andrew Balding? He has got a whole host of jockeys that he has working for him and they will step forward but you're losing a three-time champion jockey who had one of his best seasons.

"The sport will be poorer without him but, with the importance of when you're dealing with the pandemic and the losses that have happened along the way, there had to be severe consequences."

'Hopefully this acts as a turning point'

The Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) has said it will offer Murphy support during his suspension.

PJA chairman Jon Holmes told Sky Sports Racing: "We are there to help him if he needs it. I understand he is getting help from quite a few sources and we really wish him well.

"He's a big star within the sport and I hope that he comes back and is a big star again in 14 months' time or whenever he does come back."

Pundit Kevin Blake hopes Murphy will use his time off the track to make "positive adjustments".

Blake told Sky Sports Racing: "You just hope that he does the right thing in the next year or so. He has lots of time to think about it and make positive adjustments. Hopefully, in a year's time he'll be erupting back onto the scene.

"It hasn't come from out of the blue and there were numerous breaches of the rules.

"It's a pity it had to escalate before it was got a hold of.

"Hopefully this acts as a turning point for Oisin, not just as a jockey but as a person, because first and foremost you hope he gets himself in order and becomes happy in his own skin."