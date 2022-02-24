The Lesters: Flat and Jump Jockey on the Year award winners to be announced live on Sky Sports Racing's Get In

The 2021 Lesters winners will be crowned live exclusively on a special edition of Sky Sports Racing's Get In show on Friday, February 25.

Get In hosts Luke Harvey and Jason Weaver return to announce the winners of the nine awards, including Flat Jockey of the Year, Jump Jockey of the Year and Female Jockey of the Year. The winners will be announced from 8.30pm.

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is in contention for three awards, including the defence of her Flat Jockey of the Year title, after breaking her own record for the most winners in a calendar year by a female rider for the third time in 2021 with 172 victories.

The 25-year-old faces the same three riders she beat to the top prize at the last Lesters in 2020: champion flat jockey Oisin Murphy, as well as William Buick and Tom Marquand.

Last year's winner Brian Hughes is nominated once more for Jump Jockey of the Year, along with 2021 champion jockey Harry Skelton, Sean Bowen and retired former champion Richard Johnson.

Bryony Frost, Nicola Currie, Joanna Mason and Ella McCain join Doyle as candidates for Female Jockey of the Year.

Elsewhere on Get In, which gets underway at 5.30pm on Friday, jockey Tom Bellamy joins the show to preview his big ride on Eclair Surf in Saturday's Eider Chase at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Lesters 2021 - Nominees

Apprentice Jockey of the Year: Stefano Cherchi, Billy Garritty, Marco Ghiani, Thore Hammer Hansen

Conditional Jockey of the Year: Kevin Brogan, Charlie Hammond, Danny McMenamin, Jordan Nailor

Flat Ride of the Year: Ray Dawson (Marshal Dan - Sandown, 10/9/21), Ryan Moore (Saratoga Gold - Newbury, 24/08/21), Andrew Breslin (Desert Boots - Southwell, 04/02/21), Cieren Fallon (Oxted - Ascot, 15/06/21)

Jump Ride of the Year: Charlie Deutsch (Snuff Box - Haydock, 03/04/21), Tom O'Brien (Thyme Hill - Aintree, 10/04/21), James Bowen (Mot A Mot - Chepstow, 25/02/21), Sean Quinlan (For Jim - Hexham, 09/10/21)

Female Jockey of the Year: Nicola Currie, Hollie Doyle, Bryony Frost, Joanna Mason, Ella McCain

Flat Jockey Special Recognition: William Buick, Hollie Doyle, Joe Fanning, Adam Kirby

Jump Jockey Special Recognition: Tom O'Brien, Richard Johnson, Jamie Moore, Harry Skelton

Flat Jockey of the Year: William Buick, Hollie Doyle, Tom Marquand, Oisin Murphy

Jump Jockey of the Year: Sean Bowen, Brian Hughes, Richard Johnson, Harry Skelton