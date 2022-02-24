The Lesters: Flat and Jump Jockey on the Year award winners to be announced live on Sky Sports Racing's Get In

The 2021 Lesters winners will be crowned live exclusively on a special edition of Sky Sports Racing's Get In show on Friday, February 25.
Get In hosts Luke Harvey and Jason Weaver return to announce the winners of the nine awards, including Flat Jockey of the Year, Jump Jockey of the Year and Female Jockey of the Year. The winners will be announced from 8.30pm.
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is in contention for three awards, including the defence of her Flat Jockey of the Year title, after breaking her own record for the most winners in a calendar year by a female rider for the third time in 2021 with 172 victories.
- Off The Fence: Is Fakir D'Oudairies a Ryanair contender?
- Mullins expresses form fears for Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo
The 25-year-old faces the same three riders she beat to the top prize at the last Lesters in 2020: champion flat jockey Oisin Murphy, as well as William Buick and Tom Marquand.
Last year's winner Brian Hughes is nominated once more for Jump Jockey of the Year, along with 2021 champion jockey Harry Skelton, Sean Bowen and retired former champion Richard Johnson.
Trending
- F1 Testing: McLaren lead, Red Bull bring out first red flag LIVE!
- Conte's stunning admission on future: It's 'not right' to just take salary
- UEFA calls 'extraordinary meeting' to discuss CL final amid Ukraine crisis
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- LIVE STREAM: Taylor vs Catterall face-off
- Hughes appointed manager of Bradford City
- PL hits and misses: Conte to quit? A title race to marvel
- Wigan Warriors great Tuigamala dies aged 52
- Klopp: We don't chase Man City, we try to win games
- Tuilagi and Lawes to start for England | Wales omit Rees-Zammit
Bryony Frost, Nicola Currie, Joanna Mason and Ella McCain join Doyle as candidates for Female Jockey of the Year.
Elsewhere on Get In, which gets underway at 5.30pm on Friday, Sir Bob Cooper is at Wolverhampton to talk through the from a eight-race card, while jockey Tom Bellamy joins the show to preview his big ride on Eclair Surf in Saturday's Eider Chase at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing.
The Lesters 2021 - Nominees
Apprentice Jockey of the Year: Stefano Cherchi, Billy Garritty, Marco Ghiani, Thore Hammer Hansen
Conditional Jockey of the Year: Kevin Brogan, Charlie Hammond, Danny McMenamin, Jordan Nailor
Flat Ride of the Year: Ray Dawson (Marshal Dan - Sandown, 10/9/21), Ryan Moore (Saratoga Gold - Newbury, 24/08/21), Andrew Breslin (Desert Boots - Southwell, 04/02/21), Cieren Fallon (Oxted - Ascot, 15/06/21)
Jump Ride of the Year: Charlie Deutsch (Snuff Box - Haydock, 03/04/21), Tom O'Brien (Thyme Hill - Aintree, 10/04/21), James Bowen (Mot A Mot - Chepstow, 25/02/21), Sean Quinlan (For Jim - Hexham, 09/10/21)
Female Jockey of the Year: Nicola Currie, Hollie Doyle, Bryony Frost, Joanna Mason, Ella McCain
Flat Jockey Special Recognition: William Buick, Hollie Doyle, Joe Fanning, Adam Kirby
Jump Jockey Special Recognition: Tom O'Brien, Richard Johnson, Jamie Moore, Harry Skelton
Flat Jockey of the Year: William Buick, Hollie Doyle, Tom Marquand, Oisin Murphy
Jump Jockey of the Year: Sean Bowen, Brian Hughes, Richard Johnson, Harry Skelton