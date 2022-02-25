Eider Chase preview: Michael Scudamore hoping drying ground will help Court Master in stamina-sapping Newcastle feature

Michael Scudamore is bidding for more Eider Chase success as Court Master prepares to take his chance in the Newcastle staying contest on Saturday.

The nine-year-old was victorious at the same track when last seen earlier in the month, taking a near three-mile handicap chase by six and a half lengths after jumping neatly throughout and making all of the running.

The Vertem-sponsored Eider represents a step up in trip, but Scudamore is hopeful his stamina will come to the fore and he will be aided by his accurate jumping.

"He won nicely last time, he's got form up to three miles and three-two, this is going to be another stretch from that but he gives every indication that he's going to stay," he said.

"He's a good jumper and the drying ground should really help his chance."

Court Master runs in the orange and black silks of Lynne Maclennan, the same owner as Mysteree who took the race for Scudamore in 2017 before finishing second by a neck in 2019.

"The colours have been lucky for us in this race, so hopefully lightning can strike again," the trainer said.

Pat Fahy's History Of Fashion travels over from County Carlow in Ireland, with the eight-year-old an eight-length winner last month at Down Royal.

Further drying of the ground at Gosforth Park will be welcomed by Fahy as his runner is most effective on a better surface.

"He seems very healthy and he's in good form, I'm happy with him," the trainer said. "The ground is right at the moment, he has his ground and the more it dries out, the happier I'll be.

"It was good to yielding in the north (Down Royal) and that's why he went there, he just wouldn't like a bog.

"I'll be very happy if we get our ground, I'm happy that he's healthy, he has a bit of a lack of experience but he's done a bit of jumping and so we'll see what happens."

Mark Walford will be represented by Cash To Ash, a proven stayer who was second in the Borders National over four miles and half a furlong.

The gelding has finished second in his four most recent starts yet has still risen to a career-high rating of 125 and will carry 10st 7lb around Newcastle at the weekend.

"I've had this race in mind for a little while, he's been in really good form at home, the ground's suitable and we know he stays well," said Walford.

"It's a lot better race than he has been in, but we're hoping he might run into a place.

"This year seems to have been his best year so far, so I think he has improved and there's maybe a touch more improvement in him as well.

"The track is ideal for him. When he did win he was jumping so badly that he was lucky to get round, but this year his jumping has improved tenfold so I think that is in his favour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trainer Emma Lavelle has highlighted Eclair Surf's turn of foot despite lining up in tomorrow's stamina-sapping Eider Chase over four miles at Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

"He's had a good year, he's won a little bit of prize money and he's done well.

"Though he has been beaten fair and square, the only negative about him is that he's not particularly well handicapped but he's capable of running well off his mark."

Former Welsh National hero Potters Corner takes his chance for Christian Williams, looking to atone for his late fall when challenging for the race in 2019.

"Potters Corner has a bit of unfinished business in the Eider," Williams said. "He fell at the third-last a few years ago and it looked like he was going well.

"It is great to be giving Ellis Collier a ride in the race for part of his development as a jockey. He works hard in the yard and it's great to give him a chance to ride a horse like Potters Corner. We are looking forward it."

Emma Lavelle's Eclair Surf comes into the race in winning form having taken the Classic Chase at Warwick by 13 lengths on his last outing.

Robert Bevis' Danilo D'Airy was pulled up when last seen in the Winter Million Novices' Hurdle at Lingfield, but prior to that he racked up a hat-trick of successes in handicap chases and is unbeaten over the larger obstacles.

Sean Curran's Domaine De L'Isle also returns to steeplechasing after a recent hurdles run, with his last outing over fences being his fourth-place in the Becher Chase in December.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' Checkitout was third in the latter race and was victorious when last in action in a Fontwell handicap chase in late January.