Dan Skelton stable tour: Nube Negra team realistic over Cheltenham Festival chances in Champion Chase

Connections of Nube Negra are under no illusions about the task facing last year’s runner-up in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

The Dan Skelton-trained eight-year-old was beaten just half a length in the two-mile championship last season and made an excellent start to the current campaign with victory in Cheltenham's Shloer Chase in November.

He disappointed when well fancied for the the Tingle Creek at Sandown the following month, but having been kept fresh since, Skelton is expecting to see the real Nube Negra on his return to Prestbury Park.

Tony Elves discussed Nube Negra and some other Cheltenham hopefuls with the Warwickshire handler.

Nube Negra

Champion Chase

He's an outstanding looking horse and his work at home is always very good, which you'd expect from a two-miler. He went to Warwick the other day. We didn't ask him any questions, it was just a day out.

The most important thing with this horse is to have him super fresh. If you have him off the back of a run within a month, it's too close. He puts so much into his runs and his jumping - he just empties the tank."

Image: Harry Skelton riding Nube Negra (left) on their way to winning the Shloer Chase

Shishkin is very good, Energumene is very good and if you listen to Willie, Chacun Pour Soi is better than Energumene, so it's a hot race.

That's before you bring in Grade One winners like Greaneteen and others - who'd have thought Envoi Allen would be 20-1 for a Grade One this time last year? We're very happy with our horse and I can't do anything about the others.

You hope for a clear round to get there, a clear round when you get there and what will be will be.

Shan Blue

Ryanair Chase

Obviously he'd have won the Charlie Hall with a clear round, but 'but' is a massive word in sport and he didn't. He hurt his neck in that fall, as you would have expected - it was a pretty horrendous fall.

We gave him plenty of time and decided we'd go down the Grade One route. I know his mark of 148 looks pretty salivating, but he's a Grade One horse and he's got to be in Grade One races.

Image: Shan Blue running at Wetherby

He looks incredible - I've been particularly happy with this horse. He went to Warwick the other day and went very nicely. We've done loads of jumping with him and I'm very happy with what I've seen.

He's taking on people's idea of a banker in Allaho, but if you look beyond that it looks like the race could cut up quite significantly.

I really like this horse and think there's a lot of unfinished business.

Doctor Parnassus

Triumph Hurdle

Doctor Parnassus is built like a tank and is a really strong, experienced horse.

When we bought him I thought he was going to be an add milk and stir juvenile. I thought it would be a very simple transition to hurdles and it has been.

Image: Doctor Parnassus ridden by Harry Skelton wins at Ascot

It hasn't taken be my surprise as he's got the physical and mental attitude to do it.

He won't mind getting down and dirty and I don't think he even thinks about the ground. He's almost got a Forrest Gump attitude - just run!

West Cork

County Hurdle

I really like West Cork. He obviously won the Greatwood off a very long break and then had a terrible overreach at Ascot - I've never seen an overreach as bad with any horse.

Having that overreach and having two weeks on the horse walker without being able to gallop almost ensured that he couldn't run until now.

Image: Harry Skelton riding West Cork celebrates winning the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle

I'm not going to backtrack on what I said - I said going to Ascot that this horse is a graded horse and I still believe that.

We've always got one eye on the County Hurdle and I think he's as good a chance as we've taken there - he will not be far away.

Others

Skelton also gave positive mentions to Too Friendly, who he believes has a "good profile" for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, and Coral Cup contender Unexpected Party.

At bigger odds, Skelton is keen on the chances of Nurse Susan in the Parnell Properties Mares' Novices' Hurdle and the Albert Bartlett-bound Ballygrifincottage.

He added: "Unexpected Party won very nicely at Ascot and he's got a mark of 142. Really you need a graded horse in a handicap to win and hopefully he is that class - I'm sure he's a contender.

Image: Third Time Lucki clears the last at Doncaster as For Pleasure and Harry Bannister fall

"Nurse Susan is a big, imposing mare and I've been very impressed with her. I think she's got it all."

Skelton also revealed one-time Arkle hope Third Time Lucki is "pretty certain" to skip Cheltenham in favour of an appearance at Aintree in April, as is smart mare Elle Est Belle.