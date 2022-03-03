Cheltenham Festival: Danny McMenamin expected to be fit for Tommy’s Oscar ride in Champion Hurdle

Danny McMenamin is expected to be fit to ride Tommy's Oscar in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham despite suffering a heavy fall at Musselburgh on Wednesday.

Last year's champion conditional jockey took a tumble at the second flight from the Nicky Richards-trained Home Fire in a two-mile handicap hurdle.

He went to hospital for X-rays on his neck which showed there was no serious damage.

"He got knocked out, so he's had his X-rays. They were clean and he's OK," said his agent Richard Hale.

"He went to get X-rays on his neck and all was fine. It's just a case of passing a concussion test now in a week's time.

Image: Danny McMenamin was crowned champion conditional jockey last season

"He should be back for the Champion Hurdle anyway. He should be all right as long as he passes his concussion test."

McMenamin has struck up a fine partnership with the Ann Hamilton-trained Tommy's Oscar, winning six times aboard the seven-year-old - most recently in the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock.

Only Epatante and Adagio are shorter in the betting for the Cheltenham showpiece among British-trained contenders.