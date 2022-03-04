Meydan Super Saturday: Tony Ennis selects his five to follow as Lord Glitters bids for Group One glory

Tony Ennis is in the Sky Sports Racing studio on Saturday for Super Saturday and selects his horses to follow at Meydan.

I'm lucky enough to be presenting on Saturday afternoon in the Sky Sports Racing studio and I am looking forward to Super Saturday at Meydan where there is no shortage of runners, and it looks like a fiercely competitive card.

Here are horses I have my eye on...

Global Storm

Dubai City Of Gold Sponsored By Emirates Skywards (11.35)

An early start for Super Saturday sees the classy Hukum likely to be a short-priced favourite in the opener, the City Of Gold.

However, Hukum could well be hindered by being drawn in stall 14 of 14 despite the distance of the race this is far from ideal for Owen Burrows's classy five-year-old.

I just prefer Charlie Appleby's gelding Global Storm who has an ideal draw in stall four.

The Night Of Thunder gelding won here three weeks ago in what looked a strong race over course and distance and therefore will have a fitness edge over his main rivals, Hukum and Without A Fight.

Image: Charlie Appleby and William Buick link up with five runners at Meydan on Saturday

Algiers

Burj Nahaar Sponsored By Emirates Skycargo (12.10)

I think the proven stamina of Algiers may be crucial in the Burj Nahaar over a mile on the dirt.

I've seen nothing from Mubakker to suggest he wants this distance, and all of his form is over six or seven furlongs whereas Algiers saw out the stiff mile well on the dirt when landing the Group Three Jebel Ali Mile last time.

Simon and Ed Crisford's charge had some smart form on turf when trained in France by Andre Fabre and now that he has proven himself on a dirt surface this has opened up many other options, the likely proper gallop here should bring his strong finish into play.

Man Of Promise

Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint Sponsored By Emirates Skycargo (12.45)

Later on the card, the Turf Sprint can go the way of Charlie Appleby and William Buick, courtesy of Man Of Promise.

A high draw on the straight course could well be advantageous and Man Of Promise has drawn stall 15.

His victory over course and distance in the Dubai Sprint where he beat Lazuli has been boosted as Lazuli has subsequently taken the Group Two Blue Point Sprint, that form looks the strongest on offer.

The pacy son of Into Mischief also will have a fitness edge over main danger, Emaraaty Ana.

Image: Emaraaty Ana wins the Betfair Sprint Cup

Lord Glitters

Jebel Hatta Sponsored By Emirates Airline (3.30)

In the Group One feature, the Jebel Hatta, Lord Glitters looks to confirm the form of the Singspiel Stakes with Zakouski who finished tamely that day and will do well to turn that form around.

After a couple of below-par efforts last autumn, David O'Meara's lovable grey bounced back to from with a shock win in the valuable Bahrain International Trophy just denying Barney Roy.

The latter is a former winner of this race but does appear to be on the decline whereas Lord Glitters has recaptured his old sparkle with those two recent victories. There should be enough early speed on offer to bring the grey's trademark power packed finish into play in the last furlong.

Charlie Appleby's main hope Zakouski did beat Lord Glitters in the 2021 running of the Singspiel but has had a rear view of the selection in Bahrain and last time here.

He also has a horror draw out in stall 15 whereas Danny Tudhope should be able to put Lord Glitters where he wants early on from a nice slot in barrier six.

Image: Lord Glitters on his way to winning the 2019 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot

Canvassed

Mahab Al Shimaal Sponsored By Emirates Airline (4.05)

Finally, in the Mahab Al Shimaal, Canvassed looks likely to confirm recent track form with Al Tariq, Freedom Fighter and Ejtilaab.

Doug Watson has a strong hand in this, but I thought Canvassed would have the race run to suit and his strong finish can land him the prize.

Al Tariq doesn't appear to have a great barrier draw in eight for a horse who likes to race forwardly, I think his stablemate will have too much for him today.