Cheltenham Festival: Willie Mullins 'very pleased' with Energumene progress ahead of Champion Chase bid

Energumene appears firmly on course for Cheltenham after emerging in good shape from a schooling session at Navan on Saturday.

Much attention had surrounded the Willie Mullins-trained gelding earlier in the week, with a marked drift on the betting exchanges sparking concern over his well-being.

It transpired he had suffered a stone bruise, but fears he may not make his eagerly-awaited rematch with Shishkin in the Queen Mother Champion Chase were played down by connections.

His effort after racing at Navan - and subsequent upbeat report on Sunday from Mullins - indicates the big clash remains very much on.

Mullins said: "Energumene pulled out well this morning. He did a canter and I was very pleased."

Image: Energumene and Sean O'Keeffe win the Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork

Dual Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo was another in action at Navan, as was Stayers' Hurdle contender Klassical Dream.

Mullins added: "All the other horses (that worked at Navan) are well also."

Energumene is a best-priced 4/1 chance for the Champion Chase behind the odds-on Shishkin, with the latter having come out on top by a length in an epic duel for the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January.

Mullins also has Chacun Pour Soi entered in the Champion Chase and he indicated at a stable visit last week that last year's beaten favourite might be the better of his two contenders.

That leaves stable jockey Paul Townend with a tough choice to make, although he is not expected to make that decision until nearer the time.