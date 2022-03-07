BHA minimum weight rules: 3lb back protector allowance replaced by 4lb jockey safety allowance

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has confirmed the 3lbs Covid-19 allowance will be replaced with a 2lbs rise, with the 3lb back protector allowance rising to a 4lbs jockeys safety allowance.

The changes, which come into effect from Monday May 2, follow further discussions with the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA), National Trainers Federation (NTF), and a number of Flat and jump jockeys.

Several leading jockeys had criticised the BHA following new rules announced in January to increase minimum riding weights after the permanent closure of racecourse saunas.

But the new rise in published weights and the introduction of a 4lb safety allowance means horses will continue to carry the same weights they have been carrying since the Covid allowance which was introduced as an emergency measure in June 2020.

The 1lb safety allowance will be added to the 3lbs allowance which compensates for the weight of a jockey's back protector.

According to the BHA, this increased 4lbs safety allowance aims to assist jockeys with managing the natural daily variations in their body weight and supporting their physical and mental wellbeing.

Image: David Bass, PJA jumps president

PJA jumps president David Bass said: "Naturally I would have preferred to keep the full allowance, as I have seen such a positive impact on jockeys' wellbeing, however, after further discussion I am pleased that we have kept part of the allowance along with a rise in the weights.

"I trust that the new structure provides everyone with the same opportunities whilst maintaining recent progression on Jockey welfare"

PJ McDonald, PJA Flat president, added: "I am pleased that the BHA and NTF were open to further discussion, we have found a solution and look forward to moving on with the year ahead."

Image: PJ McDonald riding Fearby to win the Coral Dragon Stakes at Sandown

Richard Wayman, chief operating officer of the BHA, said: "During these discussions, riders have stressed the psychological benefits that the Covid allowance provided in terms of allowing them to manage the natural fluctuations in their body weight that occur from day-to-day. Many have stated that retaining at least some of this flexibility is as important for their wellbeing as any rise in the weights.

"We also recognise, however, that the decision to introduce a temporary Covid allowance has had a number of other consequences. Customers rightly expect transparency and accurate information, and the allowance has meant that horses have been carrying nearly half a stone more than the weights published in race cards and what is recorded in historical records.

"The extra 1lb safety allowance will also provide riders with some flexibility to manage daily variations in their body weight.

Jockey Jason Watson had expressed his anger over the BHA's decision to implement new minimum weights for jockeys of both codes, replacing the 3lb allowance that had been permitted when racecourse saunas closed

"We are grateful to the NTF for their ongoing participation in these discussions, and for their acceptance of a revision to the original, agreed outcome from the consultation.

"Finally, the welfare of our riders is very much a key priority, and we will continue to work with the PJA and its members to support the wellbeing of jockeys. Upgrades to weighing rooms as part of a long-term programme of improvement works to modernise facilities across all British racecourses have already been announced and, in addition, the issue of race weights will remain under regular review."

The National Trainers Federation also released the following statement: "It was understood that any discussion about the replacement of the temporary Covid-19 allowance would be a difficult one, with varying views evident both inside and outside of our organisation.

"Whilst we are of the view that some reflection is needed on the issues that caused the consultation process to fail here in the first instance, despite seemingly being fully adhered to, we are accepting of the outcome that has ultimately been reached."