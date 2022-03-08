Off The Fence: Cheltenham Festival preview as the team discuss every big race and give their best bets of the meeting

The Off The Fence panel return this week to take a look ahead at every race at this year's Cheltenham Festival with our preview show.

In episode 15, Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and host Vanessa Ryle debate whether anything can stop Honeysuckle, if Willie Mullins could upset Shishkin and Nicky Henderson in the Champion Chase and argue over a muddling Stayers' Hurdle.

The panel will also be taking aim at the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and giving their best bets for every day of The Festival.

Meet the Off The Fence team

Barry Geraghty

Now retired after a 24-year career in the saddle which yielded 43 Cheltenham Festival successes, Gold Cup and Grand National-winning jockey Barry Geraghty returns to At The Races, with whom he enjoyed a fruitful relationship as ambassador and columnist between 2012 and 2019.

An iconic National Hunt rider still well connected and riding work at some of the sport's biggest yards, Barry has won all there is to win in jumps racing and is sure to give viewers Off The Fence raw insight each week.

Vanessa Ryle

A popular member of the Sky Sports Racing on-course presenter team who also fronts The Bloodstock Show, host Vanessa is an avid Jumps racing fan, and will be tasked each week with steering her analyst colleagues 'Off The Fence'.

Tony Keenan

attheraces.com's resident Irish tipster and analyst, Tony Keenan has also played a leading role alongside Barry in ATR's Cheltenham Preview Nights in Dublin since 2017.

As sharp-tongued as he is sharp-minded, Tony's regular unique takes and no-nonsense delivery will no doubt keep Off The Fence viewers (and Barry and Vanessa!) on their toes.