Sir Robert Ogden: Former jockey Mick Fitzgerald leads tributes to late owner who has died aged 86

Sir Robert Ogden owned four Cheltenham Festival winners, including Voy Por Ustedes and Star De Mohaison, while Exotic Dancer finished second in the 2007 Cheltenham Gold Cup; Jonjo O'Neill: "He was a wonderful gentleman who will be sadly missed."

Mick Fitzgerald was among those to pay tribute to Sir Robert Ogden, who has died at the age of 86.

While in recent years Ogden's interests had been on the Flat due to him living abroad in the winter, originally his first love was National Hunt racing.

Fitzgerald, in his role as stable jockey to Nicky Henderson, rode some big winners in Ogden's pink and purple checked silks with classy performers such as Marlborough and Iris Royal and he also teamed up with See More Business later in his career.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Sir Robert Ogden, Jumps and Flat owner.



Pictured here with #RoyalAscot winner Thomas Chippendale after the 2012 King Edward VII Stakes. pic.twitter.com/nZqPLGcahC — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) March 9, 2022

"I was very fortunate that I always got on really well with him and I think my best memory of him was a trip to France a few of us had on his private jet," said Fitzgerald.

"Myself, Joe Tizzard, I think Paul Nicholls was with us, his racing manager Barry Simpson and his stud manager Gary (Norton) went over to Paris to look at some horses.

"We went for lunch after that and we basically had a very good afternoon! He was a very down to earth man, I enjoyed his company and got on well with him.

"He liked to support the northern scene too and I remember winning the Feltham on Keith Reveley's Ungaro, that was a great day. It was a big day for Keith and I was delighted to be part of that for them.

"He bought into See More Business after he won the Gold Cup and he went on to win good races like the Martell Cup in his colours. He also had Marlborough who was a very good horse.

"I have some very nice photos, a really good one of Marlborough winning at Cheltenham, I had a lot of success in his colours."

Very sad to hear that Sir Robert Ogden has passed away.



We enjoyed some incredible days with Exotic Dancer, notably winning the Lexus and a second in the Gold Cup.



He was a wonderful gentleman who will be sadly missed. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — Jonjo O'Neill (@JonjoONeill) March 8, 2022

Jonjo O'Neill trained the high class Exotic Dancer for Ogden, although he had the misfortune of being around at the same time as Kauto Star and Denman.

Nevertheless, in 2006 he won the feature chases at Cheltenham's November and December meetings, joining an elite list, and went on to be second in the Gold Cup that season, as well as winning the Cotswold Chase and Betfair Bowl.

After that he found Kauto Star in his way on plenty of occasions, but did manage to avoid him by going to win the Lexus Chase at Leopardstown in 2008.

Image: Jonjo O'Neill (right), AP McCoy and Exotic Dancer after victory in the 2008 Lexus Chase at Leopardstown

O'Neill tweeted: "Very sad to hear that Sir Robert Ogden has passed away. We enjoyed some incredible days with Exotic Dancer, notably winning the Lexus and a second in the Gold Cup. He was a wonderful gentleman who will be sadly missed. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

David Dennis, now a trainer, partnered the Martin Todhunter-trained Kingsmark to win three Edward Hamner Memorial Chases at Haydock.

He posted: "Sad news that Sir Robert Ogden has passed away. Condolences to his family. I have fond memories riding many winners for him back in the day - in particular Kingsmark to win 3 consecutive Edward Hamner Memorial Chase⁩ in my conditional jockey days #greatdays."