Cheltenham Festival: Edwardstone claims Arkle with authoritative display for Alan King and Tom Cannon

In another race where jumping proved to be at a premium, Edwardstone proved much the best to give Britain a dream start in the Prestbury Cup; Irish outsider Gabynako was back in second with Blue Lord further back in third
Tuesday 15 March 2022 17:20, UK
Edwardstone completed a five-timer in running out an emphatic winner of the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham.
The eight-year-old, ridden by Tom Cannon, powered away from the opposition on the run to the line to give trainer Alan King a third success in the two-mile novice championship after Voy Por Ustedes in 2006 and My Way De Solzen in 2007.
However, it was not straightforward for the 5-2 favourite, as he was almost brought down at the fourth fence when Brave Seasca fell, taking out Saint Sam.
Then at the last Edwardstone collided with the leader Riviere D'etel, but was soon on an even keel. He showed his superiority from there by pulling clear to score by four and a quarter lengths from Gabynako.
Blue Lord was three and a half lengths away in third place.
Winning jockey Cannon said: "I had a couple of hairy moments, but other than that I had a dream run round, jumping fence to fence.
"I'm just delighted, I've got a better relationship with him than I have with any human being, put it that way!
"He wears his heart on his sleeve, he jumps well, goes out and does his thing."