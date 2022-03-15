Cheltenham Festival: Jamie Codd gives his selections for day two as Shishkin takes on Energumene in Champion Chase rematch

Ten-time Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Jamie Codd gives his selections for day two of the meeting as he prepares to partner Champion Bumper contender American Mike on Wednesday...

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (1.30)

There are only nine runners in the opener and Willie Mullins has sent Sir Gerhard here but I have a big fancy for Journey With Me and Three Stripe Life and I think they will be the two who will be fighting it out at the end.

I just fancy Three Stripe Life to edge it as I think going up in trip is going to suit him. We are due a drop of rain on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which I think will suit him as well.

He's in really good form at home. Although he hasn't beaten Sir Gerhard over two miles, over two-miles-and-five [furlongs] I think he could.

Selection: Three Stripe Life (6/1 - Sky Bet*)

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (2.10)

I'm all about Bravemansgame here and I think he is tailor-made for fences. He's a fantastic jumper and the trip will bring him into his own. I think he will be popped out very handy and I believe he will win.

L'Homme Presse has been really impressive in all his runs for Venetia Williams, but it will be his first time at three miles, so there is a question over whether he gets the trip. I think it's Bravemansgame's race to lose.

Gordon Elliott runs Farouk D'alene and Fury Road who are both very good horses. Farouk D'alene is a really good stayer and Fury Road a previous Grade One winner and should run well but I think Bravemansgame will have a little too much class.

Selection: Bravemansgame (11/4)

Image: Bravemansgame jumps the last at Kempton clear of Ahoy Senor

Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (2.50)

Gordon Elliot has plenty in this, of which I fancy Indigo Breeze to run well - and he is a great each-way price.

He is a brother of an Albert Bartlett winner in Brindisi Breeze, so I think the trip will really suit him and the big field and fast pace could also play to his strengths.

He seems in really good form at home, has a nice weight and I think he can run really, really well. He may be an improver who is in on the right side of the weights.

Selection: Indigo Breeze (11/1)

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30)

This is the big one. The Clarence House Chase lived up to its billing and I am fully expecting to see another brilliant race. It's probably the race of the meeting.

I'm a big Shishkin fan and think the rain will probably help him and might just slow down Energumene in the jumping department.

I think Shishkin still holds all the aces as he seems to be able to win even when things go wrong, like he did in the Supreme, like he did at Ascot. That's a big attribute in a horse. I think he will win again.

Selection: Shishkin (5/6)

Image: Shishkin and Energumene meet again after their epic clash in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January

Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (4.10)

The rain coming is probably a bit of a negative for Tiger Roll but I schooled him on Monday morning and he is in terrific form.

I don't really want to go against him because he has been such a great horse for racing and for Gordon Elliott.

I hope he has his swansong and can bow out on a safe note by winning the Cross Country.

Selection: Tiger Roll (13/8)

Image: Dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll will retire after Wednesday's run in the Cross Country Chase

Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (4.50)

I fancy a horse of Colin Tizzard's called Amarillo Sky. He is a Westerner horse and I think the trip will be right up his alley.

He looks a nice, fast jumper and I thought his performance the last day at Newbury was very good.

He is off a nice mark in this, and I think he could take a bit of beating.

Selection: Amarillo Sky (8/1)

Weatherbys Champion Bumper (5.30)

It's the Willie Mullins show here. He runs seven and Gordon Elliott has two, of which I ride American Mike.

I've spoken a lot about him and we are really happy. Gordon thinks he has him in great shape and I am really looking forward to seeing where he fits in the Bumper division. We think he is really nice.

It's a big field for a bumper - I don't think we've had that big a field in a couple of years - so it is going to be a competitive race with plenty in with a chance.

Facile Vega and Redemption Day of Willie's are going to be dangers and you could put in Paul Nolan's Joyeux Machin too. I wouldn't swap American Mike and can't wait to ride him.

Selection: American Mike (5/2)

*All prices correct at the time of writing