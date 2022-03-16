Cheltenham Festival: Jamie Codd gives his selections for day three including a wide-open Stayers' Hurdle

Ten-time Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Jamie Codd gives his selections for day three as he takes the ride on Smoking Gun in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

Turners Novices' Chase (1.30)

This is an all-Irish affair with only four runners but basically, it's a two-horse race between Galopin Des Champs and Bob Olinger. It's going to be fascinating and jumping is going to be key.

I believe Bob Olinger is the best horse in the race but it's just whether his jumping will be able to keep him in contention with Galopin Des Champs.

That's probably the big question and on the basis that Galopin Des Champs's jumping could be a fraction better, I am going to side with him.

Selection: Galopin Des Champs (evens)*

Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (2.10)

In contrast, there is a big field for the Pertemps. Sire Du Berlais is back down to a very winnable mark with Rob James taking 7lb off, which brings him into calculations.

I am going for Dunboyne right at the bottom of the handicap. He has 10st 4lb and Jack Kennedy takes the ride.

He ran well at Leopardstown behind Panda Boy at Christmas, and I'd say a replica of that run could just put him in the money. A little drop of rain will help too, and I am going to give him a tentative vote.

Selection: Dunboyne (13/2)

Image: Dunboyne and Keith Donoghue win the Holycross Maiden Hurdle

Ryanair Chase (2.50)

Allaho sets the standard here as last year he was just awesome, and it looks likely that he is going to win here. He is probably the nap of the meeting and it's hard to oppose him.

Conflated is coming in off the back of a very good run at the Dublin Racing Festival and is a very talented horse and I've no doubt that if he put his best foot forward, he would have a definite chance.

But, he can be just a little bit hit-and-miss and Allaho should be too strong.

Selection: Allaho (8/13)

Image: Allaho clears away from his rivals to win the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham

Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (3.30)

This is another very interesting race. Rain is going to be important for Royal Kahala, she gets in with the mares' allowance and we know she stays three miles, but you'd like to see another drop of rain for her.

For me, if Flooring Porter can get to the start without getting too upset and Danny Mullins is able to get him down there without using up too much energy, I think he will back up what he did last year.

You have to give Paisley Park a good mention. What he did the last day was phenomenal and I hope he gives a good account of himself. Maybe Champ could be the one to follow Flooring Porter home.

Selection: Flooring Porter (7/2)

Image: Flooring Porter wins the Stayers' Hurdle for Danny Mullins

Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Plate Handicap Chase (4.10)

I am going to go with a mare of Alan King's, The Glancing Queen. The stable had a good day on Tuesday with Edwardstone winning and this is a good mare who is in here with a nice weight of 10st 12lb so I can see her running a big race.

Grand Paradis has probably been a fraction disappointing over fences this season but if he can put his best forward he could be on a winnable mark. He probably wants softer ground, but he might be one to watch.

Selection: The Glancing Queen (4/1)

Image: The Glancing Queen represents Alan King in the Plate

Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (4.50)

I think this is all about Brandy Love. I thought she ran a phenomenal race in Fairyhouse behind Allegorie De Vassy when she jumped erratically out to the left. Provided she can put in a straight round of jumping now she is going left-handed, the Mullins camp will be disappointed if she gets beat.

Party Central won a handicap the last day but now has to give Brandy Love 5lb, which is not ideal.

I also like Love Envoi of Harry Fry's as she has done nothing wrong and could run well at a price.

Selection: Brandy Love (9/2)

Image: Brandy Love will bid to give trainer Willie Mullins his sixth Mares' Novices' Hurdle victory

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup (5.30)

I ride Smoking Gun who won the Porterstown in Fairyhouse over three miles and five furlongs so we know he stays well. I'd say we'd be able to go round in the middle of them and hopefully he will come home really well. At a price, he is a great each-way bet.

Gordon Elliott also has Frontal Assault off top weight and he could be on a good mark, having quite good novice chase form. Rob James's claim is going to help.

School Boy Hours won the Paddy Power for Noel Meade and maybe wants softer ground. Patrick Mullins rides Mister Fogpatches​ who has been running very consistently in handicaps in Ireland. He was third in a Thyestes and could have place hopes.

The one I like is Mister Coffey, who ran really well behind Wednesday's Brown Advisory winner L'Homme Presse at Sandown, and he could be the key to this.

Selection: Mister Coffey (14/1)

*All prices correct at the time of writing