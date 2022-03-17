Cheltenham Festival: Third Wind survives stewards enquiry to land Pertemps Final for Tom O'Brien and Hughie Morrison

Third Wind gave Tom O’Brien further reason to celebrate when narrowly coming out on top in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Just days after his wife gave birth to their second child, O'Brien was back to business to add a Festival winner to his list of achievements.

Third Wind (25-1), trained by Hughie Morrison, and Fergal O'Brien's Alaphilippe battled out the finish after jumping the last. There was nothing between them with Third Wind just proving the stronger in the closing stages to get the verdict by a neck at the end of three miles.

Mill Green was two lengths away in third place with Winter Fog fourth and Honest Vic fifth.

The stewards held an inquiry as the first two came close together but the result was allowed to stand.

Morrison said: "On his day he's a very good horse and when the rain came, he had the soft ground he likes. We said jump off positively and Tom took the brave route down the inner. He said it was easy, and he didn't even have to hit him.

"I felt it was a needless inquiry because they hardly touched, and if we'd lost it I would have appealed. It was six of one and half a dozen of the other, and nothing happened.

"Tom said he was really relaxed and loved that ground. It was heavy at Haydock but he'd run a nice race at Warwick, so we came here hopeful of a good run."

Ice Coole from Williams' charge

Coole Cody registered a fourth success at Cheltenham when rallying in tremendous style to lift the Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Plate Handicap Chase.

Evan Williams' charge was always close to the pace looked booked for minor honours at best in the closing stages, but he found that bit extra to land the spoils.

Imperial Alcazar put in a strong bid but Coole Cody (22-1) led over the final fence and stormed up the hill to win by six and a half lengths in the hands of Adam Wedge. Spiritofthegames was a nose away in third with Stolen Silver fourth.

Williams said: "At 11 years of age and so many miles on the clock, he just keeps fighting.

"At the top of the hill a first six finish was my hope because he's on a career high mark, he jumps right, and I thought how can he improve? He got a bump early, but in truth that helped him and all credit to Wedgy we have a lot to thank him for.

"But really, even though he looked like he might be beat, the others found that when you get into a fight with this fella there's only going to be one winner.

"It's so odd that he likes Cheltenham with his tendency to jump right, but what we've seen with him is this is a tough course for tough horses and he's one of them.

"It's been a long time since our last Festival winner and I am savouring every minute.

Image: Coole Cody fends off Midnight Shadow at Cheltenham earlier this season

"I enjoy a glass of beer and a glass of wine, but in truth I'm more a cup of tea and digestive biscuits man. It won't be champagne for me. As you get older, you do appreciate the smaller things in life."

Wedge added: "He's as hard as they come. He never knows when to stop. He's fantastic, isn't he?

"To ride a winner at Cheltenham for Evan means everything, he's backed me through thick and thin from a 10lb claimer. It's fantastic."