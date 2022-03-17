Cheltenham Festival: Jamie Codd gives his selections for day four including a very competitive Cheltenham Gold Cup

Ten-time Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Jamie Codd gives his selections for day four as he takes the ride on Mighty Stowaway in the Festival Hunters' Chase.

JCB Triumph Hurdle (1:30)

The Triumph Hurdle revolves around three horses, Vauban, Fil Dor and Pied Piper. Davy Russell would have had first pick of Gordon Elliott's pair.

He has ridden Fil Dor and Pied Piper all along and knows the two of them. So it's interesting that he has gone for Fil Dor.

Image: Davy Russell riding Pied Piper

That's possibly to do with the ground. But Pied Piper beat Vauban, then he improved to win at Cheltenham, and I am going to stick with him on the basis that he has the form in the race.

Selection: Pied Piper (3/1)

McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (2:10)

This is usually fast and furious, less so now the ground is heavy, but it's still competitive. I am going for Lorna Fowler's Colonel Mustard.

He was second to Jonbon in Ascot and third behind Sir Gerhard in the Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival. He looks like a horse that could run really well off 11st.

Of Gordon Elliott's team, Call Me Lyreen is a tough, consistent horse but it will be hard for a top weight, while Top Bandit would be a bit of an unknown on softer ground.

Selection: Colonel Mustard (11/2)

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (2:50)

This is really competitive with Minella Cocooner, Ginto and Hillcrest looking the most interesting on form.

I know plenty about Ginto. I think he will handle the ground and the trip as he seems to stay well. He has a bit of class as well and I am not going to go against him.

Image: Ginto ridden by Jack Kennedy comes to home to win the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle at Naas racecourse. Picture date: Sunday January 2, 2022.

A horse that could sneak into the reckoning is The Nice Guy. He won two bumpers and then a maiden hurdle quite impressively in Naas.

At a bit of a price, he could run a big race for Willie Mullins.

Selection: Ginto (11/4)

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (3:30)

I think the ground has changed the complexion of the race.

Galvin, who is by Gold Well, would probably appreciate a bit of nicer ground and the conditions probably bring the likes of Al Boum Photo, A Plus Tard and Minella Indo more into consideration.

Image: Minella Indo and Jack Kennedy landed the Gold Cup last year - can they repeat the trick in 2022?

A Plus Tard was very impressive in the Betfair Chase at Haydock and seems to handle the ground quite well. I think Minella Indo can do it again.

I think he is coming back into a bit of form. His run at Leopardstown was a massive improvement on Kempton. He obviously likes Cheltenham with his previous efforts there.

He won the Albert Bartlett, was second in the RSA and then won the Gold Cup. I am going to bank on him coming back into a bit of form and winning another Gold Cup.

Selection: Minella Indo (9/2)

St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase (4:10)

I ride Mighty Stowaway in the Hunter Chase.

He's been a great servant in point-to-points for Gordon Elliott and his owner Camilla Sharples. We'd be hoping to have a good spin around and if we can finish in the first six, it would be brilliant.

I think this race centres around Billaway, who was second last year, and Winged Leader of David Christie's. He beat Billaway by 12 lengths on his last run in Thurles in January.

If Billaway sets the standard, maybe Winged Leader can step up. He is a young horse, only eight. He's come through the point-to-point ranks and won a few hunter chases. He might just fit the bill.

Selection: Winged Leader (5/1)

Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (4:50)

Mount Ida was very good in last year's Kim Muir, winning from an impossible position.

She was jumping out to her right massively. She beat Elimay in Fairyhouse the last day so comes in here with very strong form. She has track form and form with one of the favourites.

Image: Concertista leaves Darrens Hope in behind at Limerick

But I think Concertista could be the one to side with. She is a very classy mare. Her form from Cork where she beat Jeremys Flame and Magic Daze is quite strong.

I think if she jumps well, she is probably the mare to beat.

Selection: Concertista (7/2)

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (5:30)

I haven't tipped an English horse yet, but I will put that right by going for Cobblers Dream, trained by Ben Case.

I thought he won quite well in the Lanzarote Hurdle. He looks like a horse that stays and one that is on the upgrade. He has a lovely weight and I think he might take a bit of stopping.

The other who I think can go well is The Goffer under young Sam Ewing for Gordon Elliott.

I think he is another improver. He won in Thurles on the last day. I think he will handle the ground and I hope he will run well.

Selection: Cobblers Dream (16/1)

*All prices correct at the time of writing