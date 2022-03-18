Cheltenham Gold Cup: Rachael Blackmore rides into the history books after first female success in racing's biggest prize

Record-breaking Rachael Blackmore raced into the history books on Friday, becoming the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard for trainer Henry De Bromhead.

It proved to be a vintage Blackmore ride, as she added to her two Champion Hurdles and the Grand National with the victory for De Bromhead, using A Plus Tard's speed to perfection and jumping to the front over the last, powering clear for an emphatic success.

And whilst she kept her poise in the race, having finished second behind stablemate Minella Indo in 2021, Blackmore - who is now the first female jockey to have won the Champion Hurdle, Grand National and Gold Cup - struggled to remain composed in an emotional post-race interview.

Image: Rachael Blackmore after winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard

"I can't believe it, I'm so lucky to be getting to ride these kind of horses and you can't do this without the horses," Blackmore said. "Being attached to Henry's yard is incredible.

"This horse is incredible, I don't know what to say. These are such special days and I wouldn't swap the Grand National for anything, but this is the Gold Cup.

"You have all these plans for how things are going to work out and racing doesn't let that happen but that's happened for me today."

Image: A Plus Tard pulls clear to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup under Blackmore

The victory is no doubt even sweeter for Blackmore, in the knowledge that last year she chose her mount A Plus Tard over eventual winner Minella Indo, who was second at Prestbury Park on Friday.

"I'm so overwhelmed," she added. "I feel so lucky to be getting to ride these horses at brilliant places like here, to be in Henry's yard.

"I don't know how or why I'm so lucky to be in the position I'm in, it's unbelievable.

Image: Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore after winning the Champion Hurdle last year

"Not every jockey gets to be in this position. Last year I had a choice of the horses that came first and second in the Gold Cup - who is that person!

"I gave him a better ride this year and it worked out. This year I tried not to make the same mistake again and Henry had him spot on."

Blackmore has enjoyed a remarkable year in the saddle, including Cheltenham Festival and Grand National success, and could end 2021 being crowned the BBC's World Sport Star of the Year

The 32-year-old - who was leading rider at last season's Festival - also paid tribute to her family and friends, of which many were at Cheltenham on Friday to support the defending Grand National-winning rider.

"My mum is at home but my dad, brother and sister are all here - and many friends who I got tickets for," she said.

"It's just a magical place and I just feel incredibly lucky. I just can't believe it."

Blackmore's father, Charles, was a particularly proud onlooker from after the race, saying: "This is a moment of a lifetime to be here and watch her win this.

Image: Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard

"To have all the family here, apart from Eimir (Blackmore's mother), who was holding the fort at home, is just incredible.

"I can't quite believe what she has done over the last 12 months. She is such a kind person. She speaks to everyone and gives everyone a bit of her time, but she also knows when to draw the line.

"I don't know how she does it but she is able to balance riding the horse, deal with owners and trainers and the press. She gets a balance that doesn't upset anyone which is a hard thing to achieve.

"She was always determined when growing up. She will be in Thurles tomorrow and that is what she will be focusing on as that is the way her mind works."