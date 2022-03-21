Professional Jockeys Association names Ian McMahon as new chief executive, replacing Paul Struthers

The Professional Jockeys Association has named Ian McMahon as its new chief executive, replacing Paul Struthers who stepped down from the role in December 2021.

The PJA board reluctantly agreed to Struthers' request to step down after 10 years in the role just before Christmas last year, with Dale Gibson - who retired from race riding in 2009 - stepping into the position.

McMahon has not spent time in horse racing before, having previously been CEO of the Hong Kong Rugby Football Union, and the Hong Kong Sevens.

The PJA had come under fire in recent months over its role in the Bryony Frost and Robbie Dunne bullying case, and the recently-resolved issue over the increase in jockeys' weights after Covid-19 protocol came to an end.

"I am very excited to have been given this opportunity to work at the association, and very much look forward to the challenge," said McMahon, who will be supported in the role by Gibson.

PJA chair Jon Holmes added: "There was strong interest in the position from inside and outside the industry, and Ian was interviewed by several members of the board, who came to the unanimous decision that he had the experience and skill set to take the association forward at this important stage.

"He will work alongside Dale, who has been a tower of strength in his role as interim CEO."

PJA jumps president David Bass, who was very vocal in his calls for jockeys' weights to be altered, said he hopes McMahon can "build on the good work of Paul Struthers and Dale Gibson and continue recent progress with riding fees and facilities made by the association".