bet365 Gold Cup: Threeunderthrufive in contention for final run at Sandown next month

Threeunderthrufive could have one final outing this season in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown after finishing sixth at the Cheltenham Festival last week.

The Paul Nicholls-trained novice has won four out of six over fences this season, including twice at Grade Two level.

He faded into sixth behind L'Homme Presse in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase last week, having been prominent for much of the race.

Image: Threeunderthrufive has won two Grade Two races this season

"If we'd ridden him to be placed he'd have been placed, but there's no point in being left wondering in these races, he can only run in it once so let's try and win," said Iain Turner, racing manager to owner Max McNeill.

"The last thing that was said to Adrian (Heskin) on leaving the paddock was 'let's not die wondering' and we didn't.

"We thought he wanted soft ground and it would suit us by bringing stamina into play. We thought he'd get away with it, but he might not do.

"L'Homme Presse was very impressive over that trip on that ground in any case and Ahoy Senor, despite a few errors, also showed he's very good.

"We were happy enough, he's come out of the race fine and he might be one for the bet365 Gold Cup. He was put in the Scottish National, but it comes very quick this year and it was only in case he trod on a stone on the morning of the race or fell early."

The McNeills have another for the Ayr marathon in any case, trained by Olly Murphy.

Turner went on: "The Wolf has always been our Scottish Grand National horse. We think the distance will be OK, he seemed to stay well at Musselburgh when he was second in the Edinburgh National.

"He's a second-season chaser who has run well all year. He probably would have won at Doncaster but for a late mistake and that form has worked out well.

"He was then second at Cheltenham and has been second at Musselburgh when he hit the line strong, giving weight away.

"Unfortunately he has the tendency to clout one which has prevented him winning this season, but he looks the right type for the race.

"Our feeling is the Scottish National might not be as strong as usual this year coming where it does before Aintree this year."