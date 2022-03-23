The Flat is back! Five horses worth following throughout the 2022 campaign including two runners this weekend

With the new Flat season kicking off at Doncaster this weekend - live on Sky Sports Racing - we take a look at five horses who could be set for a big 2022 campaign.

You can watch all the action from the flat season opener at Doncaster with the Lincoln Handicap as well as the Dubai World Cup on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Chindit

Trainer: Richard Hannon

One to get the season off to a great start?

Chindit could be just that for the Richard Hannon team, with the four-year-old looking to have a favourite's chance in this weekend's Listed SBK Doncaster Mile, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Image: Chindit comes out on top in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury

He's two from two at the track, having won on debut on Town Moor and again in the Group Two Champagne Stakes back in September 2020.

The four-year-old also won on seasonal reappearance last year, claiming the Group Three Greenham Stakes before finishing fifth in the 2000 Guineas and the St. James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He steps down to Listed level for the first time since his two-year-old campaign, and should take that drop in grade in his stride before climbing back up the ladder, possibly with a run in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May.

Coroebus

T: Charlie Appleby

With the explosive Native Trail breaking records and leaping to the top of all the Classic markets last season, the lesser-known Coroebus may have just slipped under the radar for the same connections despite a highly-promising two-year-old campaign.

After a nice winning debut at Newmarket in August, he returned to the same track the following month as joint-favourite to land the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes.

Image: Royal Patronage (right) wins the Royal Lodge from Coroebus

Stable rider William Buick looked to have everything covered a furlong out, seemingly cruising clear but in remarkable fashion, was reeled in late by the Mark Johnston-trained Royal Patronage.

He then got the job done over the same trip in the Group Three Autumn Stakes, and could prove to be an improver this season, especially over middle-distance trips.

Tuesday

T: Aidan O'Brien

She's not won a race yet, but the vibes from Ballydoyle seem particularly strong for this three-year-old filly.

Tuesday made her racecourse debut back in June of last year, looking a shade novicey in the early stages before staying on with real purpose over the seven furlongs behind Jessica Harrington's Discoveries.

Image: Aidan O'Brien issues instructions to Ryan Moore ahead of Luxembourg's run in the Vertem Futurity

On paper, a second in a good fillies' maiden doesn't sound like form to take a horse to third in the betting for the 1000 Guineas and second-favourite for the Epsom Oaks.

However, the winner of that race has since landed the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes and with paddock whispers suggesting that she has improved a lot for the off-season, Tuesday is definitely worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses.

Reach For The Moon

T: John & Thady Gosden

Could The Queen own a Classic winner in 2022?

Group Three winner Reach For The Moon could be that horse this year, having enjoyed an excellent two-year-old campaign for the John & Thady Gosden team.

Image: Reach For The Moon and Frankie Dettori winning at Newbury last season

He had five runs in 2021, finishing second behind Point Lonsdale at Royal Ascot before bagging the Group Three Solario Stakes at Sandown in good fashion.

Under Frankie Dettori, he was beaten by a head as odds-on favourite by Bayside Boy in the Group Two Champagne Stakes at Doncaster, but shaped as if in need of a step up in trip.

Assuming he has progressed from two to three, he could make up into a nice middle-distance horse in 2022.

Creative Force

T: Charlie Appleby

Another that runs this weekend in Meydan, he could be ready to go on seasonal reappearance but may well be one for later this year.

Image: Creative Force wins the Champions Sprint at Ascot under William Buick

Ascot looks to be a specialist track for this four-year-old, having won the Jersey Stakes at the Royal meeting before repeating the trick at Group One level in the Champions Sprint in October.

The Diamond Jubilee on the final day of the Royal meeting will surely be the mid-season target for this star sprinter, but don't be shocked if he lands a big pot in Dubai prior to that in the Al Quoz Sprint.