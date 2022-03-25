Doncaster Mile Stakes: Rossa Ryan expects Richard Hannon's Chindit to be class above at Flat season opener

Rossa Ryan is hoping Chindit will prove a class above his rivals at Doncaster’s Flat season opener on Saturday, with the rising star jockey set for a big day on Town Moor.

Ryan, who rode a career-best 120 winners in 2021, is set to partner the 4/6 shot in the Listed contest as they take on just three rivals: Royal Champion, Boosala and Tempus.

Richard Hannon's four-year-old began last season with victory in the Group Three Greenham Stakes at Newbury but failed to build on that, finishing fifth in both the 2000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes.

Three more placed efforts at Group level followed, but that form is enough for Ryan to believe he sets the standard.

"It's a lovely starting point for him," Ryan told Sky Sports Racing. "I've ridden him in last two bits of work, one at Kempton, and he's done everything we've asked of him.

"He's grown up a bit from last year when he might do a bit too much in a race. This year he has really started to chill out.

"He's got loads of options because he stays the mile but he's quick enough for seven [furlongs]. He's been galloping with some horses we hold in high regard and shown a lot of speed.

"I'm a happy man going into tomorrow with all the sun we've had because he seems like a sort of horse that will like the quicker ground. It's all systems go, we couldn't have him in any better shape.

"I'd like to think his class will get him over the line."

Image: Chindit battles hard to win the Greenham Stakes

Ryan's turf campaign could well begin with a victory in the very first race, the Brocklesby Stakes for two-year-olds.

He rides 5/4 favourite Persian Force for Hannon and owners Amo Racing - run by football agent Kia Joorabchian - who is full brother to Super Sprint winner Gubbass.

"He's going well," Ryan said. "He's had a few bits of work and come to hand very quickly. He's done everything right so far.

"I think he's a nicer model than Gubbass and certainly a bit bigger. He's got a good mind too and is hopefully is a step up from Gubbass."

Ryan also partners Arthur's Realm in the Spring Mile, while Ametist is a late addition to his book after Cieren Fallon was moved onto favourite Mujtaba following an injury to Adam Farragher.

Image: Tom Marquand riding Ametist (red/blue cap) wins The Join The Great Racing Welfare Cycle Handicap at Newmarket

On Ametist, Ryan said: "He looks like a horse that runs well fresh as he had a good gap before the Cambridgeshire and finished third.

"He likes quick ground and a strong gallop."

This year could offer Ryan his best opportunity to win a first Group One, after knocking on the door last year with Hello You and Albaflora.

The former was one of three Group Two winners for Ryan in 2021, taking the Rockfel Stakes, and is likely to head for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Image: Hello You and Ryan win the Rockfel Stakes

"It's an exciting year," Ryan said. "I think we have a lot of horses that will go in under the radar and could pop up and win some black-type races. It would be no surprise to us but maybe to everyone else.

"Go Bears Go and Hello You have wintered well and Mojo Star looks really well.

"A lot of people have forgotten about Hello You. Through the middle of last year she just couldn't handle her racing fully, but she's definitely grown up.

"I'd like to see a big year from her and she's at the top of the list for me. All signs are pointing towards the 1000 Guineas but we won't know until we get there how well she has progressed.

"I think Go Bears Go will go to Ascot and the Commonwealth trial and then we can decide where to go from there."