Grand National: Fiddlerontheroof and Lostintranslation both set to represent Colin Tizzard at Aintree

Colin Tizzard and the team are planning to send both Lostintranslation and Fiddlerontheroof in search of Grand National glory at Aintree, with assistant trainer Joe Tizzard rubbishing any talk that the former horse should be retired.

The Gold Cup-winning yard are yet to claim the world's most famous race but have two quality darts to fire next Saturday, with both contenders warming up with a schooling session over the National fences at David Pipe's yard on Wednesday.

The duo head to Merseyside with very different profiles, as unexposed eight-year-old Fiddlerontheroof looks to continue a fine season, while ten-year-old - former Gold Cup third - Lostintranslation tries to bounce back from a series of disappointing efforts.

Lostintranslation, who will be ridden by Harry Cobden, started the 2021/22 campaign with victory in the Grade Two 1965 Chase at Ascot but has since finished down the field in the King George and the Ultima Chase and was pulled up back at Ascot in February.

Asked what he made of the view from some that Lostintranslation ought to call it a day, Joe Tizzard told Sky Sports Racing: "It's absolute nonsense. We struggled with him last year but he bounced back at Ascot in the Autumn.

"In the King George, plenty of horse didn't enjoy the race and then we probably shouldn't have run him in the Ascot Chase.

Image: Lostintranslation works at home on the gallops at Colin Tizzard's yard

"In the Ultima, he got into a little pocket and didn't have a very clear run at all. He came back with a few nicks and scrapes as well as a fat knee from hitting the last with a circuit to go, but he still galloped through the line."

Tizzard reported his 'stable favourite' to have been in fine form during his pre-National workout and is confident of a rejuvenated display.

"As he's got older he's got more ground dependant and if you saw him on Wednesday morning down at Pipe's, he was cantering on the spot afterwards and had his ear pricked," Tizzard said. "Fiddler had a job to keep up with him! He was locking on and just attacking them.

"Anybody that thinks he should be retired are way off the mark.

Image: Joe Tizzard poses with Grand National hopeful Fiddlerontheroof

"He can be a really extravagant jumper and if he just got into that rhythm and managed to find a bit of space, I think he could really enjoy himself.

"Hopefully we won't get too much rain and a bit a good or good to soft would be perfect for him.

"He looks a million dollars and I think he'll bounce back."

Fidderontheroof, who will be ridden by stable jockey Brendan Powell, has been targeted at the four-and-a-half mile marathon test ever since coming home as runner-up in the Ladbrokes Trophy in November.

Image: Fiddlerontheroof leads the field in the Swinley Chase at Ascot before finishing a close second to Fortescue (orange cap)

The former Grade One winner was put away to preserve his handicap mark of 155 before a pleasing prep run when second behind fellow National hopeful Fortescue in the Listed Swinley Chase at Ascot in February.

"It's a decision we made off the back of the Ladbrokes Trophy," Tizzard said. "We just felt he had one shot at this from 155.

"The trip I think will be fine. He always runs slightly behind the bridle so he won't waste any energy and do too much.

"If he gets a bit of luck and gets into a nice rhythm then he's the sort of horse that will just take you there so I think he'll be bang there two out.

"Normally you look for a horse with a bit more experience but we're 155-rated and any minute he'll be in Graded races so we think there's a bit more to come."

King George in mind for Eldorado Allen

Ryanair Chase third Eldorado Allen was no match for Allaho at the Cheltenham Festival, but will return to a three-mile trip in the Betway Bowl at Aintree.

Tizzard reports their Denman Chase winner to have recovered well from last month's excursions and is already making plans for next season.

Image: Eldorado Allen, ridden by jockey Brendan Powell, goes onto win the Betfair Denman Chase

Reflection on Cheltenham, Tizzard said: "We were going in there off the back of his lifetime-best performance in the Denman Chase and we were having a go. We weren't there to finish second.

"Back to a flat track at Aintree over three miles will suit him and he seems to have come out of Cheltenham really well.

"Something like the Charlie Hall Chase early next season would be right up his street as well."

Asked if he could be a King George horse, Tizzard added: "Yeah, I've got that in the back of my mind."