Grand National Festival: Jamie Codd gives his selections for day two including returning champion Fakir D'Oudairies

Grand National Festival-winning rider Jamie Codd previews day two at Aintree, featuring returning Marsh Chase champion Fakir D'Oudairies.

20 Years Together, Alder Hey & Aintree Handicap Hurdle (1.45)

Cobblers Dream is the horse that sets the standard here. He ran a fantastic race behind Banbridge in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham and had previously won at Kempton and Doncaster, so he is obviously a progressive horse.

But I am going to pick a horse down the bottom of the weights. Speech Bubble is a mare trained by Noel Williams and was second at Sandown behind Love Envoi. She missed Cheltenham, while Love Envoi went on to win at the Festival.

Speech Bubble has a lovely weight of 10st 8lb and I think she can run really well.

Selection: Speech Bubble (7/1 - Sky Bet*)

Betway Top Novices' Hurdle (2.20)

This is a very competitive race but I think Jonbon holds all the aces. He obviously ran very well behind Constitution Hill, albeit he was well beaten. He still finished ahead of the likes of Kilcruit and others. I think he sets the standard and I'd be disappointed if he didn't win.

There are a few unknowns such as Gordon Elliott's Vina Ardanza. Surprise Package ran well at Cheltenham behind State Man in the County Hurdle, but Jonbon's class should shine through.

Selection: Jonbon (11/10 - Sky Bet)

Image: Jonbon on his way to victory on hurdles debut at Newbury

Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase (2.55)

There are only four runners but this looks like a cracking race. Bravemansgame had to miss Cheltenham but I thought Ahoy Senor ran a really good race behind L'Homme Presse. He missed the third last but stayed on really well to the line.

I've been impressed by Bravemansgame all year so I am going to stick with him. I think his jumping is very slick and I think he can make that count.

Selection: Bravemansgame (11/8 - Sky Bet)

Image: Bravemansgame jumps the last at Kempton clear of Ahoy Senor

Marsh Chase (3.30)

This is Fakir D'Oudairies' race to lose. He put up a very impressive performance at Ascot and missed Cheltenham to come back here and try to win this for the second year. I think he will. Joseph O'Brien will have him spot on and he should beat these.

Saint Calvados was fourth in Ascot but if he came back to a little bit of form he and Funambule Sivola could give him most to do.

Selection: Fakir D'Oudairies (6/4 - Sky Bet)

Image: Fakir D'Oudairies on his way to winning the Marsh Chase last year

Randox Topham Handicap Chase (4.05)

There will be plenty of speed on here over two-miles-and-five-furlongs on the Grand National course and it should be a cracking race.

I think Sizing Pottsie could give Robbie Power a brilliant ride and he is the one I am going for here, but I would like to pick out a few others.

Mister Coffey is only a novice but if his jumping holds up he can go well after his run at Cheltenham in the Kim Muir before which he was second to L'Homme Presse.

The one I like at a big price is Ted Walsh's Batcio. He is a great jumper and I think he will be bang there to the second last, it's whether he stays the trip. Adam Wedge should get a great spin off him.

Selection: Sizing Pottsie (16/1 - Sky Bet)

Image: Sizing Pottsie and Robbie Power win the Webster Cup at Navan

Cavani Menswear Sefton Novices' Hurdle (4.40)

I think Banbridge sets the standard. I was very impressed with him at Cheltenham and I think the ground will suit him. He is going to take a bit of beating.

Selection: Banbridge (3/1 - Sky Bet)

Image: Banbridge (near side) battles with Cobblers Dream over the last in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival

Park Palace Ponies Handicap Hurdle (5.15)

I think Olly Murphy is going to have a good Aintree and his runner Washington is the one I like here. He is a Westerner out of a Presenting mare who I think is a progressive horse. He won quite well at Southwell the last day and this step up should really suit him.

Richard Newland's Whizz Kid might run well too. He is a Teofilo horse who should be suited by the ground.

Selection: Washington (11/2 - Sky Bet)

*Prices correct at time of writing