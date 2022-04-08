Bryony Frost to take time away from the saddle after Aintree fall at Grand National meeting

Bryony Frost will take some time off following her fall at Aintree on Thursday on Thyme White in the Red Rum Handicap Chase.

Frost - who did not have a booked ride in the Grand National - parted company with Thyme White three out in the Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase and subsequently went to hospital for checks.

A statement from Frost's management team on Friday read: "Following a fall at Aintree on Thursday, Bryony Frost was taken to Aintree Hospital for assessment.

"As is standard practice for a high-speed fall she underwent a CT Trauma Scan. This did not show any new fractures or other injuries that needed immediate medical or surgical treatment.

"Bryony was discharged the same day and will be going home for a period of rest and rehabilitation. During this time further assessments will be undertaken to see if any soft tissue injuries become apparent which may need further investigation or specific treatment.

"Bryony remains in good spirits and hopes to be riding again soon once she has recovered from this fall. She is grateful for the prompt care she received and for the good wishes from her colleagues and the public."