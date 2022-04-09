Grand National: Sam Waley-Cohen wins with 50/1 shock Noble Yeats on final ride at Aintree for Emmet Mullins

Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen bowed out from the saddle in perfect fashion with victory in the Randox Grand National aboard 50/1 outsider Noble Yeats, for his father Robert.

Trained by Emmet Mullins, the seven-year-old held off 15/2 favourite Any Second Now, with Delta Work third and Santini fourth.

In an incident-packed race, defending champion Minella Times and Rachael Blackmore exited early, as did the well-fancied Snow Leopardess.

Noble Yeats was always prominent and stalked the leaders on the inside throughout before delivering a challenge alongside Delta Work and Any Second Now.

Gordon Elliott's Delta Work faded, leaving a two-way battle up the run-in, with Waley-Cohen and Noble Yeats coming out on top for a fairytale ending to the rider's career.

