Cheltenham Festival: Royal Kahala out for season after finishing lame following Stayers' Hurdle run

The trainer does not yet know the full extent of the setback but is hopeful that it will not prove to be severe; she is expected to return next season after lowering the colours of Klassical Dream in the Galmoy Hurdle this term

Tuesday 12 April 2022 14:07, UK

Royal Kahala races clear in the Galmoy Hurdle, with Klassical Dream (red cap) left behind in fourth
Image: Royal Kahala - out for the season following injury at Cheltenham

Peter Fahey’s smart hurdler Royal Kahala will not be seen again this term after picking up an injury during the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The mare has won twice this season, taking a Grade Three by a neck at Leopardstown in December and then Gowran Park's Grade Two Galmoy Hurdle in January.

A trip overseas to England followed as the bay lined up for the Grade One feature at the Festival, but she finished eighth in a field of 10 after sustaining an injury during the race.

Royal Kahala and Kevin Sexton win the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle
Image: Royal Kahala and Kevin Sexton win the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle

Fahey does not yet know the full extent of the setback but is hopeful that it will not prove to be severe.

"She's out for the year, she got an injury at Cheltenham," he said. "She was lame and is out for the season.

Also See:

Trending

"We'll know in the next week or so how serious it is, it's fingers crossed at the moment."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema