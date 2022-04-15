All-Weather Sprint Championships: Bouttemont a Finals Day winner for France at Newcastle

Bouttemont narrowly prevailed over Edraak and Spycatcher in an exhilarating denouement to the £150,000 Betway All-Weather Sprint Championships at Newcastle this afternoon, handing France a sixth Finals Day success in the process.

Gregory Benoist made a beeline towards the stands' rail on 10/1 chance Bouttemont and the Yann Barberot-trained sprinter disputed fourth early on behind the pace-setting Lord Of The Lodge, Good Effort and Ejtilaab.

Bouttemont quickened well to press for the lead alongside Edraak as the front trio started to fade inside the final furlong, with Spycatcher also making good headway to challenge down the far-rail.

Bouttemont got the verdict by a short-head as all three flashed past the post together, with the same margin back to Spycatcher in third. Lord Of The Lodge kept on in fourth, another length further back.

Benoist said: "That was very close. My horse was in good form and we had a good trip. He felt easy behind the leaders and I had space; he was waiting behind the other horse but when I asked him to go, he has a big heart and gave everything.

"No, I wasn't confident that I had won, but I thought I had either won or finished second. I have worked with Yann [Barberot] for three years now and it's exciting to win lots of races for him.

"I won at this meeting when it was at Lingfield many years ago on Fresles in the Fillies' & Mares' race for Pia Brandt. I was a young man at that time - now I'm too old!"

Edraak's trainer Mick Appleby said: "Mixed emotions! He's run an absolute blinder, it's a shame he just got collared. He's run a great race and I'm really pleased with that."

Tom Marquand, who rode Edraak, said: "I got a dream run and he ran absolutely super. Mick [Appleby] has been crowned All-Weather Champion Trainer today and it's a great day for him.

"Obviously, it would have been nice if we could have got our head in front, but he's run super and run to form, so he's given the owners a bit of fun."