Brian Hughes: Champion jockey elect rides 200th winner this season with victory at Perth on Dreams Of Home

Brian Hughes has joined an elite club after riding his 200th winner of the season with victory on Dreams Of Home at Perth on Wednesday.

The champion jockey elect, who is 96 winners clear of nearest rival Sam Twiston-Davies ahead of Saturday's season finale at Sandown, becomes just the fourth rider to reach the landmark after Peter Scudamore, AP McCoy and Richard Johnson.

In February this year, Hughes surpassed his previous best total for winners in a single season (146) after a four-timer at Carlisle.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.