Hollie Doyle blog: Oaks entry Nashwa headlines Haydock rides before trip to Bath on Sunday live on Sky Sports Racing

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle discusses her six rides at Haydock Park on Saturday and reveals one horse she is looking forward to at Bath on Sunday.

Oaks entry Nashwa returns at Haydock

I called in at John and Thady Gosden's powerful Clarehaven Stables in Newmarket recently to ride my boss Imad Alsagar's promising filly NASHWA ahead of her re-appearance in the Pendleton EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (2.40) at Haydock Park on Saturday.

The one-mile trip on a nice galloping track looks an ideal starting point following her promising third in a fillies' novice at Newmarket last season and she'll certainly enjoy the likely cut in the ground, just as her mother Princess Loulou did.

Nashwa was a big, scopey filly last year and has really filled out over the winter so I'm hoping she can progress through the rankings. She holds an entry in the Cazoo Oaks and whilst she's bred to get one-mile-and-four-furlongs it's one step at a time for this lovely daughter of Frankel.

Draw a concern for Stellar Queen

I'll be wearing Imad's dark green silks again in the Great Haigh Handicap (3.15) at Haydock, which sees the return of his Muhaarar filly STELLAR QUEEN.

I sat on her at Clive Cox's Lambourn base on Thursday morning and was happy with her. She, too, is a big girl now and will appreciate the easy ground but the draw in stall 14 on her handicap debut is awful.

A half-sister to my boss's useful middle-distance performer Faisal, Stellar Queen showed plenty of promise in three runs last year, notably at Newmarket, but we're going to need some luck from out there.

Image: Stellar Queen finished third behind Ribbon Rose at Newmarket in October

Happy with classy Mehmento

Archie Watson's MEHMENTO lost his way after winning the Listed Surrey Stakes at the Cazoo Derby meeting at Epsom last June but found his form again at Southwell in January.

He won a good handicap that day - his third win at the track - and had excuses on his only subsequent start when he simply found the drop back to six furlongs at Newcastle too sharp at the business end.

Hambleton Racing's four-year-old is another who appreciates cut in the ground and has pleased me in his homework so I'm hoping for a big run in the Great Shevington Handicap (2.05) at Haydock. He isn't in an ideal stall in 10 but has the gate speed to get me into a good early position.

Image: Mehmento's sole win on the turf came in the Listed Surrey Stakes at Epsom last season

Power can excel after break

EXCEL POWER has been given a nice long break since winning at Chelmsford City back in November and looks well placed on his reappearance in the Lathom Handicap (3.15) at Haydock.

Archie's gelding can be a bit fiery in his races so isn't one to go to the well with too often. He came back off a break to win on the All-Weather so I'm hoping the winter off has benefited him mentally as well as physically.

Unlike Stellar Queen and Mehmento, he has a good low draw and ran well at this track back in September. This is tougher but it would be nice to get my fourth win on him for owner Mohammed Rashid, who is a good supporter of the yard.

Image: Excel Power (blue) wins under Doyle at Lingfield last year

First ride for Ruth looks interesting

I've never ridden for Ruth Jefferson but am looking forward to meeting her at Haydock before getting the leg up on her interesting gelding SECRET EAGLE in the Great Standish Handicap (1.30) at Haydock.

I don't know much about this four-year-old but he clearly ran well coming off a long break at Pontefract earlier this month and this will be his second start following wind surgery, which can be a positive.

Later, I link up with mother and daughter team Linda and Kristin Stubbs, who I have a lot of admiration for. They always have their horses in good shape and place them well so CAREY STREET might just get into the shake-up in the Giants Hall Handicap (4.20).

I won on him over a similar trip at Wolverhampton last time and he showed last year at Redcar, Musselburgh and Beverley that he is just as capable on grass. He'll enjoy the ground and is well drawn in stall four so I'm hoping it'll be my lucky seventh for the team.

Collection out to continue Carroll hot streak

Another trainer I always enjoy riding for is the in-form Tony Carroll who I join forces with at Bath on Sunday. Tony runs SECOND COLLECTION in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (2.40) and she could be the pick of my rides on what looks a busy day.

I've won on this mare twice, at Wolverhampton and Windsor, and she's a course and distance winner at this track, too. She's likely to get the fast ground she seems to enjoy so we go into the race with plenty of positives.

Cause for optimism after Angel's Good Friday run

Jane Chapple-Hyam's lovely mare INTERNATIONALANGEL turned out to be my best ride on an exciting All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle on Good Friday.

She stayed on well in the seven-furlong Fillies' and Mares' race to get within half a length of the top-rated Highfield Princess and confirm that she is still very much on the upgrade.

Although she had won a course and distance handicap to take her winning streak to six, she was flat out the whole way in this better grade and gave me the impression she would enjoy stepping up to one mile in better company.

Jane was delighted with the daughter of Dark Angel, who is now rated 103, and has a few races in mind, possibly at Listed level.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft