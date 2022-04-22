Winter Power aimed at Nunthorpe Stakes defence while Royal Ascot is the hope for Art Power after setback

Winter Power’s season will be centred around a defence of her Nunthorpe crown, with Haydock the starting point for Tim Easterby’s star.

The daughter of Bungle Inthejungle won three times at York last year, taking the Group One prize in August, before disappointing in her final two starts of the season.

May's Temple Stakes has been pencilled in for the four-year-old's seasonal reappearance before a trip to Royal Ascot in June.

"It's all roads to the Nunthorpe as she loves that track and those conditions," King Power racing manager Alastair Donald told Sky Sports Racing. "It's very exciting to have a mare like her.

"She will start off at Haydock in the Temple and then go straight to Ascot. Ascot is probably not her ideal conditions but we don't feel she has to completely blast from the front."

Fellow sprinter Art Power was only able to get his head in front once last season but ran with credit on a number of occasions, including when third in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A post-season injury means the popular grey will miss his intended target in the Duke Of York Stakes next month and is unlikely to be seen until June.

Image: Art Power won the Group Three Renaissance Stakes at the Curragh last season

"Unfortunately, he has had a small setback and pulled a muscle behind," Donald said.

"He was due to go to the Duke Of York but we are crossing fingers that we can get him straight to Ascot.

"He was right there in all the top sprints last year. He's so tough and genuine and really deserves to win one of those big Group Ones."

Royal Ascot is also on the agenda for Andrew Balding's progressive four-year-old Notre Belle Bete, who has already won twice this year on the All-Weather at Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

Sent off a well-backed 17/2 for the Lincoln at Doncaster last month, the son of Zoffany was only able to finish ninth, but Donald is hopeful of landing a big handicap prize on the turf when the sun is on the horse's back.

"We don't see him as an All-Weather horse but I do think he excels in good ground," he said.

"He may run at the Guineas meeting in the nine-furlong handicap but he will be targeted towards the Hunt Cup. He's definitely a horse on the up with a good attitude."