Epsom Derby: Westover to head straight to Classic despite Ralph Beckett's admission of 'greenness' in Classic Trial win

Westover set for away day before heading straight to Epsom for Derby in June; Ralph Beckett's three-year-old won Group Three Classic Trial at Sandown on Friday; Westover 16/1 (Sky Bet) for Epsom Classic
Monday 25 April 2022 18:11, UK
Westover is heading straight to the Derby at Epsom, despite trainer Ralph Beckett admitting the Classic Trial winner remains "green" and "ring rusty".
The son of Frankel won a thrilling renewal of the Sandown contest on Friday, beating a late-rallying Cash and hot favourite Goldspur, despite hanging left late on.
Westover, owned by Juddmonte, has made just four career starts, winning on debut at Sandown in August last year, before finishing as runner-up at Newbury and Pontefract.
Watch every race from Royal Ascot Trials Day, featuring the Group Three Sagaro Stakes, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday April 27 from 1pm
The three-year-old is 16/1 for the Derby in June, with Beckett confident that Epsom's unique twists and turns will suit.
"I think we'll go straight there [Epsom]," Beckett told Sky Sports Racing. "We might go for an away day on the way but he's had four runs now and knows enough.
"He's a bit ring rusty and just a bit slow on the uptake.
"He's a very well balanced horse so I can see him going round Epsom, but we've all been wrong about horses like him in the past."
Reflecting on Friday's Group Three victory, Beckett added: "He's still a bit green and wandered around looking for the stable gate and got a bit lonely in front.
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"He was always holding the second I thought and I was really pleased.
"I was a bit underwhelmed by his effort last year in the Silver Tankard at Pontefract when perhaps the track didn't suit him or he wasn't ready for it."