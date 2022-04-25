Epsom Derby: Westover to head straight to Classic despite Ralph Beckett's admission of 'greenness' in Classic Trial win

Westover is heading straight to the Derby at Epsom, despite trainer Ralph Beckett admitting the Classic Trial winner remains "green" and "ring rusty".

The son of Frankel won a thrilling renewal of the Sandown contest on Friday, beating a late-rallying Cash and hot favourite Goldspur, despite hanging left late on.

Westover, owned by Juddmonte, has made just four career starts, winning on debut at Sandown in August last year, before finishing as runner-up at Newbury and Pontefract.

The three-year-old is 16/1 for the Derby in June, with Beckett confident that Epsom's unique twists and turns will suit.

"I think we'll go straight there [Epsom]," Beckett told Sky Sports Racing. "We might go for an away day on the way but he's had four runs now and knows enough.

"He's a bit ring rusty and just a bit slow on the uptake.

Image: Rob Hornby and Westover (right) just hold off the late rallying Cash at Sandown

"He's a very well balanced horse so I can see him going round Epsom, but we've all been wrong about horses like him in the past."

Reflecting on Friday's Group Three victory, Beckett added: "He's still a bit green and wandered around looking for the stable gate and got a bit lonely in front.

"He was always holding the second I thought and I was really pleased.

"I was a bit underwhelmed by his effort last year in the Silver Tankard at Pontefract when perhaps the track didn't suit him or he wasn't ready for it."