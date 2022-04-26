Commonwealth Cup Trial: Go Bears Go to take all the beating in Royal Ascot trial says David Loughnane

Trainer David Loughnane is expecting Go Bears Go to 'take all the beating' in Wednesday's Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

The three-year-old had an outstanding juvenile season, landing the Group Two Railway Stakes at The Curragh but arguably his most impressive run came when second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar behind Wesley Ward's Twilight Gleaming.

He makes his seasonal reappearance on Wednesday, with victory setting up a tilt at the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June, with every race shown exclusively live on Sky Sports Racing.

When Loughnane spoke to Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, he was in bullish mood as to the horse's chances of running well over the same course and distance on Trials Day.

"He looks to have done very well and he feels great," Loughnane said. "I've ridden him every day since he's got back and he's wintered well and strengthened up loads.

"He did a nice bit of work at Wolverhampton last week and we'd be going there quite bullish. If he's trained on, he'll take all the beating.

"He's gone on any ground - a good horse will go on any ground and he's proven that time and time again."

His run in the Breeders' Cup was a standout last term, especially after a sluggish start that left him behind the market leaders on the tight-turning track at Del Mar.

"He danced every dance last year," he said. "He had one disappointing run in the Dewhurst but in hindsight we probably never should've ran him in.

"He was half a stride slow out of the gates in Del Mar with first time blinkers and first time with a stalls handler in with him.

"Johnny Velasquez [jockey] said he was just watching him and he missed it by a beat but it was a huge run.

"He flew home and we couldn't be prouder of him, it was a great run."

Hello You no 33/1 shot in 1000 Guineas

Loughnane also trains Hello You, who finished third in the Nell Gwyn Stakes on reappearance and heads for the 1000 Guineas this weekend.

The Shropshire trainer felt she would improve for the run, and has a better chance in the Newmarket Classic than her odds would suggest.

"We were delighted with the run in the Nell Gwyn. It's not often a horse will win that and go on to win the 1000 Guineas.

Image: Hello You and jockey Rossa Ryan win the Rockfel Stakes

"She's a filly that I think will peak for one or two runs a year and I made it clear before that she wasn't 100% fit - she went there 85 or 90 per cent fit and we knew there was plenty left in the tank.

"Her coat hadn't even fully came yet - she seems to have come out of it exceptionally well and she felt really well this morning.

"She's by no means be a 33/1 shot, that's for sure."