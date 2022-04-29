Punchestown Festival: Sweet 16 in a row for brilliant Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore

The remarkable Honeysuckle stretched her unbeaten record to 16 with another imperious display in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

Henry de Bromhead's superstar mare has enjoyed another faultless campaign, winning a third Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse before successfully defending her crown in both the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown and the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The eight-year-old was unsurprisingly a short price at to do the same on her return to County Kildare and ultimately landed odds of 1-5 with the minimum of fuss in the hands of Rachael Blackmore, beating Echoes In Rain by three lengths.

Saint Roi took the six-strong field along for much of the two-mile journey before Honeysuckle moved up to deliver her challenge leaving the back straight.

Just for a moment it looked like she might have a real race on her hands, with Saint Roi still travelling well enough in the lead and his stablemate Echoes In Rain looming large in Honeysuckle's wing mirrors as they rounded the home turn.

But once straightened up, Blackmore's mount found another gear to put the race to bed and while she slowed up and edged left jumping the final flight, she picked up again on the run-in and came home with three lengths in hand, much to the delight of the vast majority of those in the packed grandstands.

Image: Honeysuckle clears the last in the Champion Hurdle ahead of Epatante

Echoes In Rain was a clear second, with Grand National and Gold Cup-winning jockey Robbie Power finishing last of the six aboard Teahupoo on his final ride before retirement.

Power received a warm reception from racegoers as he made his way back to the unsaddling area before Honeysuckle sent punters wild after returning to the winner's enclosure to deserved acclaim.

Blackmore said: "She's incredibly talented, I'm so lucky to be on her back. We're all lucky to be part of what she is, she's a phenomenally talented mare. She always does what she has to do, and that's an incredible feat in any horse.

"As a jockey you dream of getting on a good horse, that's what every jockey wants - you can't achieve on the big days without that. But she takes it to another level - she blows good horses out of the water. I'm very lucky to ride her.

"Henry does some job with her producing her like this every single day. She was brilliant. It's a good team at home that makes these days so good and it's important to have that.

"When we turned in, I did have to ask her for that gear and she found it and away we went. She just does what she has to. I can always feel when there is something coming because she can sense it too and she kicks on.

"It (the reception) was magic."

Image: Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle pose for the cameras after victory in the 2022 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham

De Bromhead said: "I got a bit nervous turning, because when you see Paul (Townend) and Willie (Mullins) lurking away behind you, it's always a worry. But she was brilliant - she just gets it done.

"They went a good gallop, and everything went well. I thought she jumped really well. She came up out of Rachael's hands at the third-last and we all know what can happen but, touch wood, she's just so accurate and Rachael's so good on her. She just doesn't interfere at all, really.

"She's so straightforward and they're a lethal combination the pair of them. Rachael was brilliant on her. There's a lot of pressure going out on her these days, but it's not a bother to Rachael.

"The fairytale continues is the easiest way to put it. It's ridiculous."

On being nervous, he admitted: "Yeah, I am. There's the unbeaten record, and you want to do it for everybody. There's such a will for her to win. I said it at Cheltenham, if will helped you win races she'd have won by the length of the straight because anyone I met was wishing us good luck.

"I'm so negative, I'm always waiting for something bad to happen, but it's amazing and I'm so lucky to have her.

"She's got such great support, it's brilliant. Hopefully everyone gets as much a kick out of it as we do."