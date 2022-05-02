Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dual-Guineas winner James Doyle returns at Windsor on Monday

Plenty of action wherever you look on Sky Sports Racing this Bank Holiday Monday, with dual-Guineas winner James Doyle back in action at Windsor after a remarkable weekend.

He picks up four rides after his Newmarket exploits, including the well-fancied Gidwa in the At The Races App Form Study Handicap (2:51).

Doyle also rides interesting newcomer Hamaamm for the Simon and Ed Crisford team in the Cazoo Novice Stakes (4:36).

Two Power's - Fox and Excel - will clash over in the feature race at Windsor (4:01), with the former a Burradon Stakes winner making his debut for David Simcock after four starts with Michael Appleby.

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle takes the ride on Excel Power, having ridden him to victory in four of her seven starts.

Over at Bath, the ever-consistent Airshow will be looking to make it 10 wins on his 50th career start in the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap (2:31).

In the same race, Ginger Jam bids for a 10th victory and French import Hallowed Time makes his second appearance for trainer Robert Cowell.

