Today on Sky Sports Racing: William Buick and Brian Hughes take centre stage at Lingfield and Sedgefield

A Flat Champion Jockey contender and a Champion Jockey over obstacles headline an excellent Tuesday of action from Lingfield and Sedgefield on Sky Sports Racing.

William Buick - currently leading the way in the flat jockey's standings at this early stage - rides likely favourite Touchwood in the Watch Chester On Sky Sports Racing Handicap at 4:00.

He takes on six rivals with the Charles Hill-trained horse, including previous course and distance winner Impeach.

Earlier on that Lingfield card, Ryan Moore takes the ride on potentially-smart novice Thesis for Harry and Roger Charlton in the At The Races App Form Study Novice Stakes (2:50).

Awaal and Frankel colt Vazire also hold strong chances, with the former a half-brother to Breton Rock.

At 1:45, The Queen is represented in a novice event with Garner, also trained by the Charlton team.

The feature over at Sedgefield (6:50) sees Champion Jockey Brian Hughes return to ride Geromino - a faller last time out - for Donald McCain in what appears to be a match on the betting.

Theo Gillard claims 3lb off Nero Rock, having also failed to complete last time for the Jenny Candlish team.

Watch every race from Lingfield and Sedgefield live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Tuesday May 2.