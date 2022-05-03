French 2000 Guineas: Cachet set to head to ParisLongchamp for Poule d'Essai des Pouliches

Newmarket heroine Cachet is "more likely than not" to bid for a Guineas double in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week.

Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday's Qipco 1000 Guineas.

Highclere's managing director, Harry Herbert, was emotional in the Newmarket winner's enclosure and admitted he was still on cloud nine on Tuesday afternoon.

Image: James Doyle celebrates after winning the 1000 Guineas with Cachet.

He said: "We don't want to, but we're coming down slowly but surely!

"We all know how hard it is. It's taken 30 years to get the blue colours in front in a Classic in this country, which just shows how hard it is.

"It was a wonderful day for everyone involved and I still can't quite believe it."

While a final decision has yet to be made, Herbert is expecting Cachet to head across the Channel before potentially running in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Image: Hello You (far left, purple) comes home third behind Nell Gwyn winner Cachet

"We're still in discussion, but we will certainly look very closely at the French Guineas," he added.

"It's up for discussion and I expect at the moment it's more likely than not, but we just want to absolutely see how she comes out of the race. She seems fine and George is thrilled to bits with her.

"She's pretty versatile ground-wise. She has obviously proven she likes top of the ground and has a wonderful action for top of the ground, but she has gone on easy ground as well.

"I suppose with the way she races and the way she quickens, faster ground will probably suit better."