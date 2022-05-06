Cazoo Derby: Aidan O'Brien reveals Luxembourg doubt for Epsom Classic after injury setback

Aidan O'Brien has revealed Cazoo Derby favourite Luxembourg is a doubt for his Epsom Classic tilt following an injury setback on Friday morning.

The three-year-old colt was an eye-catching third in last week's 2000 Guineas, finishing strongly in third and looking likely to appreciate an extra half-mile that the Derby would provide.

But he has now been dealt with an injury setback after a canter on Friday morning leaving his Classic credentials in doubt with Epsom less than a month away.

Image: Luxembourg (maroon and blue silks) was third to Coroebus in the Guineas

O'Brien told the Racing Post: "Luxembourg was a little bit off after his canter this morning. He was a little lame on his off-hind.

"We are not sure of the reason why at this stage, but we wanted to let everybody know with the Derby coming up. Hopefully in a couple of days, we will know more and we will issue an update then."

Following that news, Luxembourg has drifted out to 3/1 from 2/1 for Derby glory, while stablemate Changingoftheguard has been cut into 5/1, with Godolphin's Walk Of Stars now as short as 7/1 with Sky Bet.