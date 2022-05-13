York Dante Festival: Kevin Ryan's Fonteyn gets off the mark with victory in Listed Oaks Farm Stables Fillies' Stakes

Kevin Ryan's Fonteyn landed Listed honours at York in taking the Oaks Farm Stables Fillies' Stakes for Andrea Atzeni and owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid.

The three-year-old was placed on both her juvenile starts and finished the runner-up when contesting a Newmarket maiden in April and coming home a neck behind Juddmonte's smartly-bred Crenelle.

A 6/1 chance on the Knavesmire as a result, the daughter of Farhh travelled in the centre of the field and hit the front with two furlongs to go, ultimately holding off 13/8 favourite Grande Dame by a head.

Ryan said: "We didn't think she did everything right at Newmarket and the front two were well clear.

"There was no point winning a little maiden, so I spoke to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid and he was in full agreement that we should come here for a Listed race and it's paid off.

"We think an awful lot of her and it's no surprise she's gone and done that.

Image: Fonteyn (right) beats Grande Dame to win at York

"I have nothing in mind. I'll speak to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid. This was our first target and now we've got that out of the way we can now plan the rest of the campaign.

"She's still learning. There's plenty of time as the year goes on."

Tim Easterby's Bollin Joan edged out hot favourite Rogue Bear in a thrilling climax to the Paddy Power "I Love Steak" Stakes.

The latter was a 13/8 chance to open his account for the campaign after finishing third in the Lincoln at Doncaster and the Spring Cup at Newbury.

Image: Bollin Joan puts her head down to win at York's Dante Festival

Dropped out last for much of the way by Jack Mitchell, Rogue Bear raced keenly throughout and was delivered with what looked like a winning run inside the final two furlongs.

But 12/1 shot Bollin Joan, turning out just five days after finishing down the field at Hamilton, refused to bend under Duran Fentiman and clung on by a head.

Easterby said: "She's a wonderful filly. She ran on Sunday at Hamilton and I think she ran just a little bit free through the race and didn't get home.

"She wants to come late though - just come on the line. Some horses can stand being run back-to-back, some can't, she's seasoned and she likes it here.

"We'll just take the races as they come with her."