French 1000 Guineas: NBA star Tony Parker's Mangoustine denies Cachet and George Boughey in Classic quest

George Boughey's Cachet was narrowly denied in her quest to land a Classic double, finishing second behind Gerard Mosse's Mangoustine in the French 1000 Guineas.

The Classic-winning three-year-old put up an excellent showing at ParisLongchamp, travelling well into the race before being headed by Mangoustine, trained by Mikel Delzangles and part-owned by former NBA star Tony Parker.

However, she battled back gamely and would only be beaten by a neck at the line, with Times Square in third for Maxime Guyon and favourite Rosacea only fourth under Theo Bachelot.

Former NBA star Tony Parker says he could send his French 1000 Guineas star Mangoustine to Royal Ascot after victory at ParisLongchamp.

Irish hope Toy was well-beaten for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien back in 11th, with Jumbly for Roger and Harry Charlton finishing eighth.

Parker, an All-Star whilst playing for the San Antonio Spurs, hinted that his filly could be Royal Ascot bound after the victory on home soil.

"I feel amazing, it's like a dream! I never thought after a year of coming into this world I would be winning a race like this.

"I can't do better than this, it's one of the best races in the world so to win this with Mangoustine is unbelievable.

"Maybe we'll come to the UK. I know if she did well today, we'd think about maybe doing Ascot. We'll talk to the team and see but yeah, that would be great!"