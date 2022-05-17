Royal Ascot: Clive Cox targets Queen Mary Stakes bid with unbeaten star Katey Kontent after Windsor victory

Clive Cox is no stranger to Royal Ascot success and in Katey Kontent he appears to have a lively contender for the Queen Mary.

The Havana Grey filly has won both her starts to date, latterly at Windsor in a rapid time leading Cox to think he has a very smart juvenile on his hands.

Cox won the Queen Mary in 2017 with Heartache, and Katey Kontent is 10/1 for the fillies' Group Two following her speedy success at Windsor.

"I believe I'm right in saying it was the second fastest two-year-old time ever at Windsor, so it was really pleasing to see," said Cox.

"She's got a wonderful temperament and she had only really just come together before her debut win at Salisbury, which was only eight days before Windsor. But we were very much aware that the best steps available to give her the experience before Royal Ascot would be that step.

"I felt that she was probably not experienced enough to go straight to a Listed race so we took a sensible option of going to Windsor under a penalty and we got a very positive response.

"I think the Queen Mary would be her race. To win in such a good time over five and with Ascot being a stiffer track than Windsor it would make sense that we stick at five for the time being, but I don't expect she will be limited by that and I imagine she will get six furlongs as well in time."

The nine-time Royal Ascot winner is operating at upwards of 30 per cent with his youngsters this season and could also be represented at the summer showpiece meeting by Kaasib, with the U S Navy Flag colt another to win in a rapid time in one of his early-season outings.

The Lambourn handler continued: "He's another horse that won in a very nice time down at Salisbury. He didn't get the best run of the race first time out at Windsor, but followed up with a pleasing success.

"He's a very laid-back character and has done nothing but please us. I would say he would definitely be taking a step somewhere before Ascot."