Today on Sky Sports Racing: El Bello and Nationwide aim for third consecutive victories at Wolverhampton

Marco Botti's El Bello bids for a career hat-trick whilst Nationwide goes in search of a third win on the all-weather this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The three-year-old has found form in his last two starts, winning by a neck at Wolverhampton before a dominant success at Newcastle last time out and heads to Dunstall Park again in search of a third consecutive victory (2:20).

He faces a tougher test on paper than his last start, with dual course-and-distance winner Quick Change lining up for the in-form Karl Burke team and Clive Cox also running Dark Swansong, with Adam Kirby in the saddle.

In the following race, Fine Balance - a 220,000 guineas purchase in 2020 - makes her racecourse debut in the At The Races App Form Study Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2:50) for Simon and Ed Crisford.

Likely favourite Asraabb will be looking to improve on a decent fifth on debut at Lingfield for the Roger Varian team.

Nationwide bids for third straight success

Later on the card, Nationwide chases a third all-weather success after victories at Wolverhampton and Newcastle in the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap (3:20) for Daniel Muscutt and John Butler.

Yazaman heads up the opposition off an attractive mark of 79, having once been rated as high as 106 and placed in Group Two races at Newmarket and Goodwood.,

Veteran Pettochside makes 115th career start

Over at Lingfield, evergreen 13-year-old Pettochside makes his 115th start as a racehorse and is likely to go off favourite for The Daily Mail Handicap (5:10), having finished third in a higher class in his last two starts for John Bridger and Saffie Osborne.

One of the more likely dangers is Storm Melody, ridden by recent Victoria Cup winner Benoit de la Sayette who claims 7lb off his mount.

Earlier on the card, Havaila lines up in an interesting novice (1:55) for Sir Michael Stoute, who trains the current Derby favourite in Desert Crown, whilst Valstad will be expected to run a big race for Harry and Roger Charlton.

Across the Channel, Raclette - a disappointing eighth last time out at Group Three level - drops down to Listed level for the Prix Finlande at ParisLongchamp (4:16).

In an excellent race for the grade, unbeaten filly Yukata lines up for Jean-Claude Rouget, whilst Andre Fabre sends Mascaret and Nadette also runs, having finished two places behind French 1000 Guineas winner Mangoustine last time out.

Wolverhampton tips

Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft...

2:20 - El Bello (NAP)

4:25 - Bomb Squad

5:00 - Greek Flame

