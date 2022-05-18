Cazoo Derby: Charlie Appleby pair Walk Of Stars and Nahanni both set for Epsom Classic

Charlie Appleby expects to field both Walk Of Stars and Nahanni as he seeks back-to-back victories in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom.

The Godolphin handler saddled 16-1 shot Adayar to win the premier Classic last year, following on from Masar's triumph in 2018.

Like Adayar, Walk Of Stars finished second for Appleby in the Lingfield Derby Trial last time while Nahanni booked his place in the line up when landing the Blue Riband Trial over 10 furlongs at Epsom in April, following on from a previous victory in a mile-and-half novice heat at Leicester.

Walk Of Stars is a general 16-1 shot for the Derby while Nahanni is a best-priced 25-1, with Appleby hoping both can take a leap forward on the big day.

"We've got the Derby fast approaching us and we left the two horses in there yesterday in Walk Of Stars and Nahanni," Appleby told the Godolphin website.

"Walk Of Stars has most definitely come forward mentally from that run at Lingfield. He's a big playboy still, but we're definitely very pleased with what we've seen since his run.

Image: Trainer Charlie Appleby

"Nahanni hasn't been seen since his win at Epsom in the Blue Riband Trial. As a physical (specimen), we couldn't be any happier with the way he's done and work-wise he's just been picking up the gears each week.

"We're looking forward to the pair of them going to Epsom."