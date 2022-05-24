Today on Sky Sports Racing: Eldar Eldarov returns at Newcastle as Roger Varian colt looks for springboard to Royal Ascot

Trainer Roger Varian hands a seasonal debut to one of the most exciting and expensive horses in his yard on an action-packed Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Eldar Eldarov, a £480,000 Breeze-up purchase, made a huge impression when winning on his first and only start as a two-year-old at Nottingham in October.

The three-year-old son of Dubawi holds big entries in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot next month as well as the Irish Derby.

He steps up to a-mile-and-two-furlongs for the Gainford Group Novice Stakes (6.00), taking on 13 rivals including John and Thady Gosden's 86-rated Honiton, who has Rab Havlin booked.

Honiton was no match for Secret State at Chester last time but the form of that race and his first start of the campaign, when third at Newbury, looks solid. William Haggas and Tom Marquand team up with Ayr winner Post Impressionist and looks the main danger.

Marquand and Haggas hold the key to the pulmangroup.co.uk Handicap (7.00) at Newcastle with favourite Substantial, who got off the mark at the fourth attempt with victory at Kempton earlier this month.

Image: Eldar Eldarov leaves Janoobi and Clear Day well behind on debut at Nottingham

2.50 Bath - In-form pair Chairman and Silverscape clash

Two last-time out winners clash in the feature at Bath on Tuesday afternoon, the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (2.50).

Martyn Meade's Chairman got his head in front at the third attempt at Salisbury at the start of May, having previously chased home Zain Sarinda and Charlie Appleby's Derby hopeful Nahanni.

The Roger Teal-trained Silverscape provided a minor shock on debut at Kempton last year when winning at 18/1 and, having finished fifth on the next start, made it two from three when upped to a-mile-and-a-quarter at Lingfield in January.

The three-year-old has been given time off since that latest victory and is a interesting contender now tackling the turf for the first time.

Her Majesty The Queen is represented in the race by Clive Cox's Yarralumla, who has yet to score in four starts, filling the runner-up spot in her last two.

Image: Martyn Meade's Chairman is set to clash with Silverscape

6.40 Lingfield - Four last-time winners contest competitive sprint

Lingfield's evening card features a hugely competitive six furlong sprint contest, with four last-time winners in the field of nine for the Russell Publishing 30th Anniversary Handicap (6.40).

There could well be a very good one lurking among the three-year-olds and it is Saeed bin Suroor's Open Mind who is well-fancied to add to his Chelmsford success last month.

The Martyn Meade-trained Object won two of his five starts last year but disappointed on reappearance in a similarly competitive handicap at Newmarket in April and needs to bounce back.

Sky Blue Pink, a filly from Ralph Beckett's yard, returns to the track for the first time in this campaign looking to make it a hat-trick of wins, with Hector Crouch retained in the saddle.

Watch every race from Bangor-on-Dee, Bath, Southwell, Newcastle and Lingfield live only on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Tuesday, May 24.