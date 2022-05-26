St. James's Palace Stakes: Royal Ascot in line for William Haggas' German Guineas hero Maljoom

William Haggas has confirmed the St James's Palace Stakes remains next on the agenda for his recent Classic winner Maljoom.

Owned by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, Maljoom landed the Group Two Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen at Cologne on Sunday, giving his Newmarket handler a third German Guineas success.

The son of Caravaggio was making on his third start, having made his debut just two months ago, yet after scoring at Doncaster and following up at Kempton, he maintained his unbeaten run under Steve Donohoe.

Image: Alenquer and Tom Marquand celebrate after winning the Tattersalls Gold Cup for William Haggas.

Things did not go according to plan in the early stages of the mile contest, as Maljoom fluffed his lines coming out of the stalls.

Yet once he found his stride, Maljoom easily mowed down Rocchigiani, finding a good turn of foot to overhaul the Peter Schiergen-trained colt inside the final furlong.

Previously successful in the race with Dupont (2002) and Brunel (2004), Haggas is now looking ahead to Royal Ascot.

He said: "He won well, but I don't know the standard of the opposition. He was green at Doncaster and then he won really well at Kempton, so we decided to have a go.

"He missed the break and did it all a bit wrong, but still managed to get up and win nicely. It is a prestigious race and a nice one to win.

"The St James' Palace Stakes is under consideration."