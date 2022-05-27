Prince of Wales's Stakes: Joseph O'Brien's State Of Rest confirmed for Royal Ascot bid

This year's Prince of Wales's Stakes has an international flavour with the UK, Ireland, Japan and France potentially represented in the Group One; watch every race from Royal Ascot next month, only live on Sky Sports Racing

Friday 27 May 2022 14:05, UK

Alenquer and Tom Marquand win the Tattersalls Gold Cup from High Definiton (far) and State Of Rest (near)
Image: Alenquer and Tom Marquand win the Tattersalls Gold Cup from High Definiton (far) and State Of Rest (near)

Next month's Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot looks like being one of the best renewals in recent memory and Joseph O'Brien has confirmed State Of Rest will lead Irish hopes in the 10-furlong contest.

With Bay Bridge sauntering to success in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on Thursday evening and storming into joint-favouritism with last year's Derby winner Adayar for the Group One contest on June 15, the home guard appears to have a strong chance of landing the race.

Add in Japan's Dubai Sheema Classic winner Shahryar, three-time Group One winners Mishriff and Lord North representing John and Thady Gosden, plus Addeybb, who has won four top-flight contests, and the field looks a deep one.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 23: John Allen riding State of Rest defeats Craig Williams riding Anamoe in Race 9, the Ladbrokes Cox Plate, during Melbourne Racing on Cox Plate Day at Moonee Valley Racecourse on October 23, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)
Image: State Of Rest (near side) will be aimed at Royal Ascot

Aidan O'Brien, who has won the race four times, including with Love 12 months ago, could still have a say with Mother Earth among a trio of entries in what could be one of the races of the Flat season.

Yet it his son, Joseph, who appears to lead the Irish charge this time.

Trending

Bidding to follow up successive big wins in the Saratoga Derby, Cox Plate and Prix Ganay, State Of Rest finished half a length third to Alenquer in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last Sunday.

Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing

Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing

Watch every race from Royal Ascot, live only on Sky Sports Racing from Tuesday June 14 to Saturday June 18

"I was very happy with the run," said O'Brien.

Also See:

"He has taken it well and the Prince of Wales's Stakes is the logical stepping stone from here, all being well."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema