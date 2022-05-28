Royal Ascot: Adayar ruled out of Prince of Wales's Stakes run as Charlie Appleby gives Derby hero more time to recover

Adayar has been ruled out of the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Last year's Derby and King George hero had been due to make his four-year-old bow in the Coronation Cup at Epsom next week, but a minor setback put those plans on hold.

Attention instead switched to the Royal meeting, but the Charlie Appleby-trained Frankel colt will not be ready in time.

"The team at Moulton Paddocks have decided to bypass Royal Ascot with Adayar," Appleby said in a tweet from the Godolphin account.

"This is to give him more time to bounce back to full fitness following the minor setback which saw him taken out of the Coronation Cup."

Appleby confirmed on Friday that Nations Pride will be supplemented for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom next Saturday at the cost of £75,000.

The team already had two contenders for this year's renewal of the premier Classic in Blue Riband Trial winner Nahanni and Lingfield Derby Trial runner-up Walk Of Stars.

But after giving that pair an experience of Epsom at the Cazoo Gallops Morning on Monday, Appleby revealed that Nations Pride could be added to the field pending a crucial midweek workout.

Charlie Appleby's Derby contenders Nahanni and Walk Of Stars impressed as they stretched away from Coronation Cup entry Manobo at the Cazoo Derby Gallops Morning on Monday.

The Teofilo colt has won four of his five starts to date and Appleby confirmed on Friday morning that he will be supplemented on Monday morning at a cost of £75,000.

"He worked on Wednesday with a reliable and very able lead horse and he looked very good. Importantly, he has done well since. I have been delighted with him since the gallop," Appleby said.

"He has the right profile for Epsom. He's got five runs under his belt, having won the Jumeirah Derby and then taking the Newmarket Stakes, where William (Buick) was very pleased the way he went through the line, which has given us as good an indication as any that the step up to a mile and a half is going to suit him.

"Therefore, we think he deserves to be supplemented on Monday morning."