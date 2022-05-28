Prix Saint-Alary: Prosperous Voyage taken out of Paris trip as delays at Dover ruin Ralph Beckett's plans

Trainer Ralph Beckett has been forced to abandon plans to run exciting filly Prosperous Voyage in Sunday’s Group One Prix Saint-Alary in Paris after major delays at Dover port.

The 1000 Guineas runner-up was well-fancied to go one better at ParisLongchamp this weekend, live on Sky Sports Racing (2.45), after chasing home Cachet at Newmarket.

Despite leaving Beckett's Hampshire base early on Saturday morning, Prosperous Voyage was left stuck at the border.

Beckett told the Racing Post: "She is not going to get there. It would have been an 18-hour trip and that wasn't on."

There appears to have been no such issues for Charlie Appleby's Wild Beauty.

The Fred Darling winner, a daughter of Frankel, finished nine-and-a-half lengths behind Prosperous Voyage in the 1000 Guineas. The mount of William Buick, she tackles this trip for the first time.

Image: Wild Beauty wins the Dubai Duty Free Stakes at Newbury

Jean-Claude Rouget saddles Sippinsoda, a War Front filly who is unbeaten in three starts and started her second-season campaign with success in the three-runner Prix des Pouliches at Lyon Parilly over a-mile-and-three furlongs.

She will lock horns again with the Edouard Montfort-trained Blue Wings, who was three quarters of a length behind her.

Christophe Soumillon will bid to ride the winner for a fifth time as he partners the Christophe Lerner-trained Queen Trezy, who was runner-up in the Group Three contest at Saint-Cloud last time, while Andre Fabre will bid to win the race for a ninth time, saddling Group Three Prix Cleopatre winner Place Du Carrousel.

Rounding out the field is Above The Curve, who has been rerouted from the Cazoo Oaks in favour of this lesser trip.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained American Pharoah filly was a beaten favourite in the Listed Cheshire Oaks on her third career start, but her trainer feels the likely soft ground will not be to her detriment.

Image: Above The Curve (left) chases Cheshire Oaks winner Thought Of June at Chester

He said: "It looks quite a good race and it is not a big field. Hopefully she has a live chance of being placed. We will see how we go from there, but it looks the right spot for her.

"I think the conditions should suit her OK and we have been happy with her since Chester. We are hoping for a good run."

Five go to post for the other Group One on the card, the Prix d'Ispahan, live on Sky Sports Racing at 3.25.

In a race that features Champion Stakes hero Sealiway, British hopes are represented by the Ed Walker-trained Dreamloper, winner of the Dahlia Stakes at the Newmarket Guineas meeting.

"It is a big ask to go and take on the colts in a Group One, but it is a nice stepping stone between the Dahlia and the Pretty Polly (at the Curragh)," said Walker.

"We've been very pleased with her and we were very happy with the Newmarket run, she saw it out well - we're looking forward to it."